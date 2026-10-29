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MO

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:01
3,280 Euro
-0,61 % -0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4003,52009:34
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
148 Leser
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Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

Dividend Currency Conversion

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Ordinary 10p shares

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

On 25 June 2026, the Company announced a proposed final dividend for FY26 of 2.50p per ordinary share, payable on 19 November 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 October 2026. The final dividend for FY26 was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 16 September 2026.

Together with the interim dividend of 1.25p per ordinary share, this brings the total dividend for FY26 to 3.75p per ordinary share, an increase of 25% on FY25.

Dividends will be paid in sterling unless shareholders submitted a valid currency election to the Company's registrars by 23 October 2026.

The Company confirms that the exchange rate applicable to euro payments of the FY26 final dividend is EUR 1.1935 to GBP 1.0000.

Enquiries

Jayne Powell, Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.