Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29
29 October 2026
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")
Notice of Half Year Results
Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 October 2026 at 7:00 am on 8 December 2026.
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation for analysts and investors in central London at 9.30 am, followed by a Q&A session.
Analysts and investors wishing to attend in person should register by emailing investors@moonpig.com.
A live audio webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will also be available. To register, please visit: https://sparklive.lseg.com/MoonpigGroup/events/c794d3e1-ce9d-463e-92b6-6d8c20fcdbc2/moonpig-group-plc-fy2027-half-year-results.
The results presentation will be available at https://www.moonpig.group/investorsshortly after the Q&A session concludes.
Enquiries
Sodali & Co
moonpig@client.sodali.com
Rob Greening / Russ Lynch
Moonpig Group
investors@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.