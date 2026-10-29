Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

29 October 2026

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Notice of Half Year Results

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 October 2026 at 7:00 am on 8 December 2026.

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation for analysts and investors in central London at 9.30 am, followed by a Q&A session.

Analysts and investors wishing to attend in person should register by emailing investors@moonpig.com .

A live audio webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will also be available. To register, please visit: https://sparklive.lseg.com/MoonpigGroup/events/c794d3e1-ce9d-463e-92b6-6d8c20fcdbc2/moonpig-group-plc-fy2027-half-year-results .

The results presentation will be available at https://www.moonpig.group/investors shortly after the Q&A session concludes.

Enquiries

Sodali & Co moonpig@client.sodali.com Rob Greening / Russ Lynch Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.