

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY) revealed earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY42.116 billion, or JPY287.64 per share. This compares with JPY26.614 billion, or JPY180.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY593.323 billion from JPY543.160 billion last year.



Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY42.116 Bln. vs. JPY26.614 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY287.64 vs. JPY180.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY593.323 Bln vs. JPY543.160 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 799.98 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.350 T



All EPS are Basic



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