

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (6504.T), a Japanese manufacturer of power semiconductors and electronics solutions, Thursday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the first half compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Half yearly earnings jumped 58.2 percent to ¥42.116 billion or ¥287.64 per share from ¥26.614 billion or ¥180.62 per share, last year.



Revenue rose 9.2 percent to ¥593.32 billion from ¥543.16 billion previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects earnings of ¥117 billion, an increase of 19.4 percent from a year ago and revenue of ¥1.35 trillion, a 10 percent rise from over a year.



Today, shares closed at ¥13,360, down 2.09% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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