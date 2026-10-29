

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) reported net profit of 18.3 billion Danish kroner for the first nine months of 2026 compared to 16.7 billion kroner, in the first nine months of 2025. Total income was 43.9 billion kroner compared to 41.6 billion kroner, last year. Return on shareholders' equity was 14.3% compared to 13.0% in the first nine months of 2025.



The company has narrowed the outlook for full year 2026 as it now expects a net profit in the range of 24-25 billion Danish kroner, reflecting a return on equity of above 14% in 2026.



'Our strong financial performance allows us to invest for future growth and create more value for our customers. By investing in technology and AI, we can make banking simpler and increasingly provide customers with better products and services while improving the efficiency and profitability of the bank,' said Cecile Hillary, CFO.



At last close on Copenhagen Exchange, Danske Bank shares were trading at 353.10 kroner.



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