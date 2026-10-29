

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British advertising major WPP plc (WPP, WPP.L) on Thursday reported slightly higher revenues in the third quarter. The company also maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



Revenue in the quarter was £3.274 billion, a growth of 0.5 percent year-over -year on both a reported and like-for-like or LFL basis. Meanwhile, revenue less pass-through costs of £2.411 billion fell 2 percent on a reported basis and 2.1 percent LFL.



The company said its performance in the quarter was in line with expectations.



Global Integrated Agencies LFL revenue less pass-through costs fell 2.1 percent in the quarter, with WPP Media returning to growth of 0.3 percent and WPP Production growing 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, WPP Creative declined 5.1 percent.



All regions declined, with North America down by 1.8 percent, EMEA by 1.7 percent, APAC by 4.3 percent and LATAM by 1.2 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect LFL revenue less pass-through costs down low to mid-single digits in the second half, with fourth quarter towards the better end of this range.



For fiscal 2026, the company still projects headline operating margin to be in the range of 12 percent to 13 percent.



Cindy Rose, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said, 'We are on track to deliver phase one of Elevate28... Client demand remains healthy for our AI-enabled media, creative, production and enterprise solutions, powered by our agentic marketing platform WPP Open.'



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