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WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 11:20
43,575 Euro
+0,38 % +0,165
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Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
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STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
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43,60043,64011:26
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Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 07:40 Uhr
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STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Announces Updates to its Organization and Leadership Appointments

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Announces Updates to its Organization and Leadership Appointments

PR Ndeg C3420C

STMicroelectronics Announces Updates to its Organization and Leadership Appointments

Geneva, October 29, 2026 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today a new organization to further strengthen its positioning for the next phase of growth and innovation.

Remi El-Ouazzane is confirmed President, member of the Executive Committee, Head of Microcontrollers, Digital ICs, RF and Optical Communication Products. In addition to his current responsibilities, he will also take on leadership of the Imaging Sensors Sub-Group and will be appointed ST Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new CTO role El-Ouazzane will take on leadership of R&D for digital CMOS and derivative technologies such as RF mixed-signal, embedded flash, and imaging, advanced packaging and test and characterization, as well as Global System Research & Applications and System Engineering. This evolution is intended to enhance coordination across product development, research, and technology activities across the Company to ultimately boost innovation and time-to-market.

Marco Cassis is confirmed President, member of the Executive Committee, head of Analog, Power & Discrete and MEMS Products. In addition to his current responsibilities, he will take on leadership of R&D for Analog, Power & Discrete and MEMS technologies. This evolution is intended to accelerate the profitable growth of this Product Group.

Cassis' responsibilities as head of ST strategy remain unchanged and he will be appointed ST Chief Strategic Officer (CSO). In his new CSO role he will align ST's vision and business objectives with evolving market dynamics, identifying growth, partnership and bolt-on M&A opportunities while anticipating the competitive landscape.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, said: "The CTO and CSO responsibilities are strongly interdependent, and in their respective roles Remi and Marco, together with ST's Managing Board and Executive Committee, will ensure stronger coordination between the Company's strategy and its advanced technology and product roadmaps, to support ST's long-term direction and growth opportunities".

The remainder of the organization is unchanged.

The new organization will take effect on January 1, 2027, with implementation to be completed by the end of March 2027.

The Company will adjust its reportable segments from January 1, 2027.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SIYH6UCXutwDm9PfgKGiTAjJa-m4ixWjs3A8wWstl0U1Ee0B2o6gpDcSGSI1NfQd1eg9nYMI1f7BHSe41CrOi_eDrVmZjm2gRVpzW6O0UGE=

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YGxAvqy63eTPRdOIq2fb5a2tcxqaVTDmNrs7hREZq6NulNlglOe5zxgc78sP6l5AzcOM9U-OLPFBLYmV2xiC6OR1Sq6moO_59_mWOA_y2_M=

Attachment 

-- C3420C - ST - Updates organization-leadership appointments - 29oct2026 
   https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f76b63f3-416c-45dd-89c1-508740cd54e7

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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