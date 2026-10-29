

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $613 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $462 million, or $2.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $6.060 billion from $5.659 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $613 Mln. vs. $462 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.28 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue: $6.060 Bln vs. $5.659 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.25 To $ 12.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 23.5 B To $ 23.7 B



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