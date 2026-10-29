

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 climbed to a two-week high Thursday morning as investors reacted to a fresh batch of corporate earnings announcements and looked ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.



The ECB is widely expected to hold rates. ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments are eyed for the central bank's likely moves going forward.



The Federal Reserve left its interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. The U.S. PCE data due later in the day could provide some clues about the central bank's future policy moves.



The CAC 40, which advanced to 7,976.08, was up 76.14 points or 0.97% at 7,963.10 nearly half an hour past noon.



Renault rallied 7.3% on reporting a better-than-expected 1.4% rise in third-quarter revenue at €11.596 billion. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Renault continues to expect operating margin around 5.5% of the Group revenue.



TotalEnergies gained 1.3%. The company's third-quarter bottom line came in at $8.263 billion, or $3.66 per share, compared with $3.683 billion, or $1.64 per share, last year.



Dassault Systemes climbed nearly 4%. Air Liquide gained 3.2%. Airbus moved up nearly 3%. Danone surged 2.5%.



ArcelorMittal, Accor, Thales, STMicroelectronics, L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, Hermes International, Kering, Euronext and Orange gained 1%-1.8%.



French engineering and technology company Technip Energies soared 7% after beating Q3 core profit expectations even as revenue missed.



Stellantis dropped nearly 3%. Carrefour and Pernod Ricard shed 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. BNP Paribas and Bureau Veritas edged down marginally.



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