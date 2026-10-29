Following the commercial relaunch of its Greek operations, the Company is focused on revenue growth, disciplined capacity expansion and development of its vertically integrated European platform

Nea Apollonia, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) ("CBD of Denver" or the "Company") today outlined the strategic priorities for BioCannabis, its operating business in Northern Greece, following the commercial relaunch of the business.

Established Platform for Growth

Through BioCannabis, CBD of Denver operates an integrated CBD and CBG production platform combining cultivation, processing and extraction within a single operation serving professional customers across the European Union.

BioCannabis operates approximately 7,200 m² of facilities, including 5,000 m² dedicated to year-round greenhouse cultivation, with estimated annual dried-flower production capacity of approximately 3,000 kg.

This existing infrastructure provides the Company with an established operating base from which to expand production, increase sales volumes and progressively develop higher-value cannabinoid products.

Commercial Strategy: Revenue Growth and Disciplined Expansion

BioCannabis is entering its next stage of development against the backdrop of continued growth in the European cannabinoid market.

Grand View Research estimates the European cannabidiol market at approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach approximately USD 6.0 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.7% from 2026. Hemp-derived products represented approximately 78% of the European CBD market in 2025.

CBG represents an additional area of opportunity. BioCannabis already cultivates CBG, which continues to attract interest from nutraceutical and wellness companies. Industry estimates identify Europe as the second-largest regional CBG market, representing approximately 28% of global revenue in 2025, with projected annual growth of approximately 19.8% through 2034.

The European regulatory environment is also continuing to evolve. The European Commission has proposed adding hemp flower to the list of recognised agricultural products. If adopted, the change could improve the regulatory and commercial framework for compliant European cultivators and processors.

Against this market backdrop, management's immediate priority is execution.

BioCannabis is focused on increasing wholesale hemp-flower sales to existing European B2B customers, establishing additional professional customer relationships and expanding recently established supply relationships with international brands.

At the operational level, the Company is continuing development of its facility to increase available production capacity and improve efficiency as volumes grow. Expansion of post-harvest and processing capabilities is expected to allow BioCannabis to capture additional value from each harvest and provide customers with more consistent, ready-to-use inputs.

Over time, management intends to introduce additional value-added cannabinoid products where commercially attractive and legally permitted, broadening the Company's product offering beyond raw flower.

The objective is to strengthen BioCannabis' position as a vertically integrated European supplier to professional and branded-product customers while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment and expansion.

"BioCannabis gives CBD of Denver an established vertically integrated operating platform within the European Union. Our priority is now straightforward: grow revenue, deepen our relationships with existing and new customers, improve utilisation of our production assets and expand the business in line with demonstrated demand," said Alexander Nikulin, Chief Executive Officer of CBD of Denver, Inc.

"We believe disciplined execution and continued commercial development can create a strong foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) is a producer and distributor of hemp, CBD and cannabinoid products in Europe. Through BioCannabis, the Company operates an integrated European platform encompassing cultivation, processing and extraction.

CBD of Denver is focused on developing revenue-generating operations, expanding commercial distribution and pursuing growth opportunities that management believes can create long-term value for shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cbdofdenver-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future operating and financial performance, expansion of production capacity, development of customer relationships, performance of commercial and supply agreements, future product development, anticipated business strategy and potential expansion opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in customer demand, commercial agreements not generating anticipated revenue, delays in facility development or production expansion, changes in regulatory requirements applicable to hemp and cannabinoid products, and the possibility that the Company may not achieve its anticipated operational or financial objectives.

CBD of Denver, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321555