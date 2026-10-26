Greece-based BioCannabis provides CBDD with an established European B2B operating platform, vertically integrated production capabilities and an expanding commercial customer base

Nea Apollonia, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) ("CBDD" or the "Company") today announced continued progress in the relaunch and expansion of the operating business of BioCannabis M. IKE ("BioCannabis"), a Greece-based vertically integrated hemp and cannabinoid company with established business-to-business ("B2B") wholesale operations and an expanding network of commercial customers.

CBDD entered into a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with BioCannabis on September 15, 2026. Since execution of the agreement, BioCannabis has continued to advance a number of operating and commercial milestones that formed part of the Company's due-diligence process, including revenue generation, continued development of its production facility, expansion of its B2B distribution activities and the establishment of new supply relationships with international brands.

The proposed transaction represents an important step in CBDD's strategy to build a business supported by operating assets, commercial activity and recurring revenue opportunities in the European market.

Established Revenue-Generating B2B Operations

BioCannabis currently operates an active B2B wholesale business supplying hemp flower to professional customers within the European Union.

Based on preliminary, unaudited management figures, BioCannabis generated approximately €35,000 in revenue in September 2026 and approximately €50,000 in October 2026, representing an increase of approximately 43% month over month.

Management views the development of this wholesale business as an important foundation for the Company's broader commercialization strategy. Rather than relying solely on the future development of consumer brands or new product categories, BioCannabis already has an operating commercial channel through which products are being sold to professional customers.

This existing customer base provides the Company with an immediate platform from which to expand sales volumes, develop additional commercial relationships and introduce further products as production capacity and processing capabilities increase.

BioCannabis has also entered into new supply contracts with large international brands. These relationships are expected to support the continued expansion of the Company's B2B activities and broaden its access to professional customers across European and international markets.

Vertically Integrated European Operating Platform

BioCannabis' operations are designed around vertical integration.

The company controls key stages of the production process in Greece, including industrial hemp cultivation, post-harvest processing and cannabinoid extraction.

This structure is strategically important because it gives BioCannabis greater control over product quality, production planning, customer specifications and operating costs.

As the facility continues to be developed, management believes this infrastructure can also provide the foundation for the introduction of additional value-added cannabinoid products and services.

The vertically integrated model is intended to enable BioCannabis to respond to different B2B customer requirements while maintaining greater oversight of the supply chain.

For CBDD, the proposed business combination therefore provides access to an operating European business with existing infrastructure, production capabilities, customers and revenue-generating activities.

Commercial Strategy

Following the commercial relaunch, management's near-term focus is on disciplined execution and the expansion of the existing operating business.

Key priorities include:

increasing wholesale hemp flower sales to existing European B2B customers;

developing new professional customer relationships across the European market;

fulfilling and expanding the recently established supply relationships with international brands;

completing the ongoing facility development program and increasing available production capacity;

improving production efficiency and scalability as sales volumes increase;

expanding post-harvest and processing capabilities;

progressively introducing additional value-added cannabinoid products where commercially and legally appropriate; and

strengthening BioCannabis' position as a vertically integrated European supplier to professional and branded-product customers.

Management intends to prioritize revenue growth and operational execution while maintaining a disciplined approach to expansion.

Building a Scalable Operating Business

The Company believes BioCannabis provides a substantially stronger operating foundation for CBDD because the business combines existing commercial activity with infrastructure that can support further growth.

The current B2B business provides immediate market feedback regarding customer demand, product specifications and pricing. At the same time, continued development of the cultivation, processing and extraction infrastructure is intended to increase the range of products and services that can be offered to existing and future customers.

Management's strategy is therefore not limited to increasing the number of customers. The broader objective is to increase the value generated from the Company's production platform by expanding volumes, improving utilization of its infrastructure and progressively moving into additional value-added product categories.

As this strategy is implemented, management intends to provide shareholders with greater visibility into operating performance, facility development, production capacity and commercial progress.

Transaction Progress

CBDD and BioCannabis continue to work toward completion of the contemplated share exchange and business combination in accordance with the definitive Share Exchange Agreement.

BioCannabis' continued operating progress since execution of the agreement has included revenue generation, expansion of commercial distribution activities and continued development of the operating facility.

Completion of the contemplated transaction remains subject to the applicable terms, conditions, corporate actions and other requirements associated with the Share Exchange Agreement.

The Company intends to provide further information regarding the closing of the transaction as material developments occur.

Corporate Name and Trading Symbol

In connection with the proposed business combination and the Company's new operating direction, CBDD intends to begin the process of changing its corporate name and trading symbol with FINRA and other applicable authorities.

The proposed name and trading symbol will be announced following the completion of the applicable review and approval processes.

The planned corporate identity change is intended to better reflect the Company's operating business and future commercial strategy.

"BioCannabis gives CBDD an operating foundation with real customers, existing revenue and vertically integrated production capabilities in Europe. The business is already selling into the B2B market, and the addition of new international supply relationships gives us a clear opportunity to expand from that base. Our priority is execution. We are focused on growing sales, completing the facility development, increasing production capabilities and building long-term commercial relationships. We also intend to provide shareholders with greater visibility into the operating performance of the business as we move forward," stated Alexandre Nikulin, Company's Chief Executive Officer.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) is focused on developing and acquiring operating businesses and assets within the hemp, cannabinoid and related wellness sectors.

Through its European operations and proposed combination with BioCannabis M. IKE, the Company is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy incorporating cultivation, processing, cannabinoid extraction, wholesale distribution and the development of additional value-added products.

CBDD's strategy is focused on building revenue-generating operations, expanding commercial distribution and creating long-term value for shareholders through disciplined operational development.

For additional information, visit www.cbdofdenver-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed transaction between CBD of Denver, Inc. and BioCannabis M. IKE; completion of the contemplated share exchange and business combination; satisfaction of applicable closing conditions; future operating and financial performance; expansion of production capacity; development of customer relationships; performance of commercial and supply contracts; future product development; anticipated business strategy; potential expansion opportunities; corporate name and trading-symbol changes; and the potential benefits of the contemplated transaction.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that applicable closing conditions may not be satisfied; required corporate, regulatory or administrative actions may not be completed within the anticipated timetable or at all; the contemplated transaction may be modified or terminated; commercial contracts may not generate the level of revenue anticipated; customers may reduce or discontinue purchases; facility development or production expansion may be delayed; regulatory requirements applicable to hemp and cannabinoid products may change; and the combined business may not achieve its anticipated operational or financial objectives.

There can be no assurance that the contemplated transaction will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or within any anticipated timeframe, or that anticipated commercial, operational or financial objectives will be achieved.

CBD of Denver, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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