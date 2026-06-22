Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD), a publicly traded company, is pleased to announce that it has launched an updated corporate website at www.cbdofdenver-inc.com. The new website reflects the Company's exciting strategic transformation and its forward-looking direction as it actively explores merger and acquisition opportunities within the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Management is proud to share this milestone with shareholders as a tangible demonstration of the Company's commitment to transparency, modernization, and shareholder communication.

A New Chapter for CBDD

The relaunch of the Company's digital presence marks a pivotal moment in its corporate history. CBD of Denver has been undergoing a thoughtful and deliberate strategic review, guided by its leadership team, with the goal of identifying high-quality AI companies as potential merger candidates. The new website communicates this vision clearly and professionally.

The Company is specifically focused on businesses that are developing and deploying AI-powered tools that meaningfully reduce time spent on daily operational tasks across industries such as accounting, consulting, business management, social media, and more. In particular, CBDD sees a significant and largely underserved market of small and emerging companies that need AI-powered solutions to compete and grow. These businesses require tools that help them create compelling content to effectively market and sell their products and services, while also leveraging AI assistance to streamline day-to-day business operations and eliminate repetitive tasks - all delivered with the human touch that builds real customer relationships and drives lasting results.

Why AI - The Opportunity of a Generation

The decision to pivot toward the artificial intelligence industry is not made lightly - it is driven by the extraordinary scale of the market opportunity unfolding in real time. AI is no longer a future concept; it is the defining economic and technological force of the current decade, reshaping how businesses operate, compete, and grow across every sector globally.

Key market highlights that underscore this opportunity include:

The global AI productivity tools market was valued at approximately $11-14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach between $69 billion and $115 billion by 2034-2035 - representing a potential 8-10x expansion within a single decade.

Multiple leading research firms project compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) ranging from 19.5% to 27.9%, placing AI among the fastest-growing technology markets ever recorded.

North America leads global adoption, accounting for approximately 36-46% of total market revenue, fueled by enterprise digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and a dense ecosystem of AI innovators.

The U.S. AI productivity tools market alone is forecast to grow from $4.28 billion in 2024 to approximately $40.5 billion by 2034, a 25.2% CAGR.

By 2026, the global AI productivity tools market is estimated at $10-17 billion, already larger than many established technology verticals, with adoption accelerating across accounting, legal, healthcare, finance, marketing, and professional services.

Microsoft, one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the AI wave, reported an AI business annual revenue run rate exceeding $37 billion in 2026, up 123% year-over-year - a clear signal of the commercial velocity this sector has achieved.

Enterprises across all industries are increasingly treating AI not as an experimental add-on, but as a core operational layer embedded into day-to-day workflows, making AI productivity solutions mission-critical rather than optional.

The convergence of generative AI, large language models (LLMs), intelligent automation, and agentic AI systems is creating a structural shift in how work gets done globally. Companies that deliver practical, scalable AI tools to businesses - saving hours of manual effort in accounting, reducing turnaround time in consulting, accelerating social media strategy, and streamlining operations - are positioned to capture an enormous and growing share of enterprise spending in the years ahead.

"We are delighted to share our updated website with our shareholders and the broader investment community," said management of CBD of Denver. "Our new digital presence reflects who we are becoming - a company with a clear vision, a defined strategy, and the ambition to create meaningful long-term value in the AI space. We encourage all shareholders and interested parties to visit www.cbdofdenver-inc.com to learn more about our direction and the exciting opportunity ahead."

"The numbers speak for themselves - artificial intelligence is not a trend, it is a generational transformation," management continued. "We are entering this space with discipline, intentionality, and a genuine commitment to identifying the right merger partner. We want companies that are building real tools, solving real problems, and operating responsibly within the evolving regulatory environment for AI. That is the standard we are holding ourselves to, and we believe our shareholders deserve nothing less."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) is a publicly traded company headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa. The Company is currently engaged in a strategic review to identify and evaluate merger and acquisition candidates within the artificial intelligence industry, with a focus on AI-powered productivity and workflow automation tools across multiple industries. Management is committed to delivering transparency and value to its shareholders throughout this process.

For more information, please visit: www.cbdofdenver-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company's ability to identify and complete a suitable merger or acquisition, prevailing market conditions, regulatory developments, and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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Source: CBD of Denver Inc.