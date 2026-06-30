Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) ("CBDD" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered the due diligence phase with respect to a prospective acquisition in the health and wellness sector.

As part of the Company's ongoing acquisition plans, management has reviewed a number of businesses spanning artificial intelligence, technology, consumer products, and health and wellness. Through this process, the Company identified an operating business that combines an established health and wellness platform with the practical application of artificial intelligence across its day-to-day operations.

The prospective acquisition candidate utilizes AI-powered technologies to enhance customer engagement, automate internal processes, improve operational efficiency, and support business intelligence initiatives.

The Company believes the health and wellness sector continues to benefit from favorable long-term trends, including increased consumer focus on preventative care, personalized wellness solutions, digital engagement, and technology-enabled services. The integration of artificial intelligence into established health and wellness businesses has accelerated across the industry, providing opportunities to improve productivity, customer experiences, and operational scalability.

Following its review of numerous opportunities, management believes that businesses with proven operating histories and demonstrated AI integration may provide a stronger strategic fit than companies whose principal focus is the development of standalone artificial intelligence technologies.

CBDD is currently conducting financial, legal, operational, and commercial due diligence on the prospective transaction. Discussions remain ongoing, and no definitive agreement has been executed. There can be no assurance that the due diligence process will result in the completion of an acquisition or other business combination.

"Our acquisition strategy has always centered on identifying businesses that can contribute meaningful long-term value," said Mr. Roever, Director of CBDD. "We believe the combination of an established health and wellness business with thoughtfully deployed AI technologies represents an interesting opportunity, and we look forward to completing our evaluation."

The Company will continue to update shareholders regarding material developments as appropriate and in accordance with applicable SEC reporting requirements and OTC Markets disclosure standards.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) is a publicly traded company focused on pursuing strategic acquisitions and business opportunities that complement its existing operations while supporting long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's acquisition strategy, ongoing due diligence activities, potential business combinations, and future business opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete a transaction, enter into definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, or realize the anticipated benefits of any potential acquisition. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Source: CBD of Denver Inc.