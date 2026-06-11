Wallisellen, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a strategic review of three merger candidates operating within the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Management is identifying and evaluating their potential and how potentially CBDD will have benefit of it. The Company is specifically focused on businesses that are actively developing and deploying AI-powered tools designed to reduce time spent on daily operational activities across multiple industries, including accounting, consulting, business management, social media marketing, and other commercial sectors. CBD of Denver is particularly interested in companies that combine the power of AI with a human touch - solutions that augment human capabilities rather than replace them, delivering meaningful productivity gains while preserving the judgment, creativity, and relationship-driven qualities that define great businesses.

The Company believes the convergence of AI-driven automation and enterprise productivity represents one of the most transformative investment opportunities of this decade. CBD of Denver's leadership sees significant shareholder value in pivoting toward this high-growth sector through a strategic combination with a well-positioned AI company.

Strategic Focus: AI Productivity & Workflow Automation

CBD of Denver is actively seeking merger candidates whose core products and services include, but are not limited to:

AI-powered accounting, bookkeeping, and financial reporting automation platforms

Intelligent consulting and business analytics tools that accelerate decision-making

AI assistants for business operations, scheduling, and workflow management

Social media management and content generation platforms powered by generative AI, serving the rapidly expanding global social media marketing industry

Cross-industry task automation tools leveraging large language models (LLMs) and machine learning

AI-driven communication, collaboration, and document intelligence solutions

The Company will evaluate candidates based on their technology maturity, revenue model, addressable market, intellectual property portfolio, and management team depth. CBD of Denver is open to transactions of various structures, including reverse mergers, asset acquisitions, and joint venture arrangements.

Market Statistics & Industry Outlook

The global AI productivity tools market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the technology sector. According to multiple industry research firms, the market is on a trajectory that few technology sectors have achieved in modern history:

The global AI productivity tools market was valued at approximately $11-14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $69-$115 billion by 2034-2035, depending on the research source.

Compound annual growth rates (CAGR) across major research reports range from 19.5% to 27.9%, reflecting strong and consistent investor and enterprise demand.

North America leads all global regions, commanding approximately 36-46% of total market revenue, driven by early AI adoption, advanced digital infrastructure, and a high concentration of technology companies.

The AI writing and communication tools segment held the largest share at 27.4% in 2025, with AI meeting assistants and AI task automation following closely.

Cloud-based deployment dominates the market with a 71.8% share in 2025, enabling scalable and rapid enterprise rollout.

The finance and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) segment represented 14.1% of end-user market share in 2025 and is expected to grow significantly through 2035.

The U.S. AI productivity tools market alone was valued at $4.28 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach approximately $40.5 billion by 2034, representing a 25.2% CAGR.

Key demand drivers include the accelerating adoption of generative AI models, enterprise automation initiatives, rising demand for workflow optimization, and the global push toward digital transformation. Organizations across all industries are increasingly treating AI not as a standalone experiment but as a core operational layer integrated into their day-to-day activities.

"We believe that the artificial intelligence productivity sector represents the most compelling growth opportunity available to us as a public company," said management of CBD of Denver. "Businesses across every industry - from accounting firms and consultancies to social media agencies and Fortune 500 corporations - are actively seeking AI solutions to save time, reduce costs, and scale operations. We intend to identify a high-quality merger partner that is at the forefront of delivering these solutions and create lasting value for our shareholders."

"The future of AI is not without its challenges, and we take the evolving regulatory landscape seriously," management continued. "Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are beginning to establish frameworks to govern the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence. We view this as a healthy and necessary development. Any merger candidate we evaluate must demonstrate not only technological innovation but also a clear commitment to ethical AI practices, data privacy, transparency, and compliance. We are looking for companies that are building the future of AI the right way - with integrity, accountability, and the human element at the center of everything they do."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) is a publicly traded company currently engaged in a strategic review process to identify transformative merger and acquisition opportunities. The Company is focused on maximizing shareholder value through disciplined evaluation of high-growth sectors, with a current emphasis on the artificial intelligence industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete a merger or acquisition, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

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Source: CBD of Denver Inc.