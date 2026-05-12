Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - CBD of Denver Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) ("the Company") today announced that its management is actively pursuing potential strategic opportunities designed to position the Company for long-term growth and enhance value for its shareholders.

Management is currently evaluating several prospective candidates, assets, and strategic initiatives that align with the Company's long-term vision and growth strategy. The Board of Directors believes that identifying and executing the right opportunities could generate significant value and strengthen the Company's overall market position.

In addition, the Company is evaluating the potential re-domiciliation of the corporate structure to the State of Nevada as part of its broader strategic review process. Management believes that a Nevada domicile could provide enhanced corporate flexibility, operational efficiencies, and a more favorable framework to support future growth initiatives, potential acquisitions, and shareholder value creation.

Upon identifying the appropriate strategic opportunity or transaction, management will conduct comprehensive due diligence as part of its standard evaluation and review procedures.

The Company remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide timely updates to shareholders and the market regarding any material developments as they occur.

About CBD of Denver Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) offers a full line of hemp oil and CBD products and is a producer and distributor of innovative products throughout Europe. CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. For more information visit www.cbdofdenver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration of strategic roll-in opportunities and potential transactions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. CBD of Denver Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: CBD of Denver Inc.