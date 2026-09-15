Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) ("CBDD" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with BioCannabis M. IKE ("BioCannabis"), a Greece-based company operating in the health and wellness sector. The agreement follows the Letter of Intent previously announced by the parties and the completion of CBDD's due diligence review.

Following its review of BioCannabis' business, operations, infrastructure and long-term development plans, CBDD management determined to proceed with the transaction. Management views the agreement as an important step in the Company's transformation and its strategic expansion into the health and wellness sector.

The definitive Share Exchange Agreement sets out the terms on which CBDD will acquire BioCannabis in exchange for shares of the Company, subject to customary closing conditions and required corporate and regulatory approvals. Further details of the transaction will be provided in the Company's subsequent disclosures.

BioCannabis' operating business is expected to provide CBDD with a foundation for future operational development, new products, market expansion and additional strategic opportunities.

The proposed combination also reflects CBDD's previously announced strategy of identifying operating businesses that management believes can provide sustainable operations and meaningful long-term opportunities for the Company and its shareholders.

Health and Wellness Industry Outlook

CBDD believes the broader health and wellness sector provides a compelling long-term backdrop for the Company's evolving business strategy.

According to the Global Wellness Institute's 2025 Global Wellness Economy Monitor, the worldwide wellness economy reached approximately $6.8 trillion in 2024, representing growth of approximately 7.9% compared with 2023. The organization projects the global wellness economy to expand at an average annual rate of approximately 7.6% from 2024 through 2029, potentially reaching approximately $9.8 trillion by 2029. (Source: Global Wellness Institute, Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2025, November 2025.)

The wellness economy has also demonstrated significant long-term expansion, having more than doubled in size since 2013. According to the same research, wellness-related spending represented approximately 6.1% of global GDP in 2024, illustrating the increasing economic importance of products and services related to personal health, wellness, prevention and lifestyle improvement.

Europe has also recorded steady wellness-sector growth over the past five years, providing additional strategic context for BioCannabis' European operating base.

Management believes these broader industry trends support CBDD's decision to increase its focus on the health and wellness sector. However, industry growth projections are general market estimates and should not be interpreted as projections of CBDD's or BioCannabis' future financial performance.

"The Share Exchange Agreement follows a thorough diligence process and moves us decisively toward closing. We believe BioCannabis' business and the broader health and wellness sector provide an attractive foundation for the next stage of CBDD's development," said Alexandre Nikulin, Chief Executive Officer of CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBDD intends to provide additional updates concerning the transaction, BioCannabis' operations, the anticipated corporate structure and the Company's future business strategy as material developments occur.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCID: CBDD) is a publicly traded company focused on developing and identifying operating businesses and strategic opportunities that management believes can contribute to sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities aligned with its evolving corporate strategy.

About BioCannabis

BioCannabis M. IKE is a Greece-based company operating within the health and wellness sector. The company owns and operates dedicated cultivation, processing and extraction facilities in Greece and supplies professional partners across the European Union. BioCannabis is fully licensed and operates in accordance with the applicable Greek and European Union regulatory framework.

Additional information regarding BioCannabis, its operations and the combined company's anticipated business strategy is expected to be provided following completion of the transaction and as appropriate under applicable disclosure requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the proposed transaction between CBD of Denver, Inc. and BioCannabis M. IKE, completion of the contemplated share exchange and business combination, satisfaction of closing conditions, future operations, anticipated business strategy, expansion opportunities, potential benefits of the transaction and future shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, among others, the possibility that applicable closing conditions may not be satisfied, required corporate or administrative actions may not be completed on the anticipated timetable or at all, the contemplated transaction may be modified or terminated, changes in the regulatory environment applicable to BioCannabis' products and operations, and the combined business may not achieve anticipated operational or financial objectives.

There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or within any anticipated timeframe. CBD of Denver, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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