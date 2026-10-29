

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp. (INCY), a biopharmaceutical company, Thursday reported a third-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, primarily due to a one-time research and development expense related to its acquisition of Vega Therapeutics. The company raised its full-year net sales outlook on continued strong performance across its product portfolio.



Incyte posted a net loss of $784.80 million, or $3.86 per share, compared with net income of $424.17 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, loss was $730.80 million, or $3.60 per share.



Operating loss was $708.36 million compared with profit of $443.52 million.



Research and development expenses increased to $1.792 billion from $506.58 million, reflecting a one-time $1.23 billion in-process research and development expense associated with the July 2026 acquisition of Vega Therapeutics.



Total revenue rose 14% to $1.566 billion from $1.366 billion a year earlier. Net sales also increased 14% to $1.32 billion, driven by higher demand across marketed products.



For full-year 2026, Incyte raised its net sales outlook to $5.210 billion to $5.300 billion from its previous forecast of $5.130 billion to $5.260 billion. The company reaffirmed its guidance for all other categories.



In pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, Incyte shares were down 0.15% after closing at $116.87 on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News