

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum And Chemical Corp. (SNP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB13.361 billion, or RMB0.111 per share. This compares with RMB8.501 billion, or RMB0.070 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to RMB769.735 billion from RMB704.389 billion last year.



China Petroleum And Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB13.361 Bln. vs. RMB8.501 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.111 vs. RMB0.070 last year. -Revenue: RMB769.735 Bln vs. RMB704.389 Bln last year.



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