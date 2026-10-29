Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (OTC Pink: EWGFF) (FSE: 6BC0) ("Eat Well" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a name change to Agrion International Ltd. ("Agrion") effective November 5, 2026, accompanied by a change in the trading symbol for its common shares to "AGRI".

The new name reflects the business the Company operates today: an agricultural midstream processor that buys pulses from Canadian and U.S. farmers, then cleans, sorts, splits and mills them to each customer's specifications. Its products, including pea flour and pea fibre, are sold to food, pet food and ingredient manufacturers around the world.

"Today marks the start of a new chapter," said Daniel Brody, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We process pulses in Canada, with nearly 50 years of experience and the capacity to supply up to 100,000 metric tonnes per year to customers across North America and internationally. We intend to keep building on that by adding new products and variations, expanding our operations, and evaluating acquisitions that can grow the platform even larger. Our focus is on building a mid-stream agricultural platform that takes more of what Canadian farmers grow further up the value chain, and the Agrion name reflects that."

The name change comes as Canada puts new emphasis on processing more of what it grows. In June 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney launched Canada's first National Food Security Strategy, which aims to process more food in Canada and to raise the share of Canadian-produced and processed food that Canadians consume. In launching the strategy, the Prime Minister highlighted that Canada has been exporting raw crops for processing abroad rather than converting them domestically into the products Canadians need.

"Pulses are a big part of that story. Canada is a major global grower of pulses, and every tonne we process in Saskatchewan keeps the jobs, the know-how and the value here," said Mr. Brody. "Our reporting is current, a new CFO is in place, and Q2 gross profit was up 74% year over year. Now we're focused on growth: stronger credit facilities, more storage capacity, and more tonnes through the facilities."

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the name Agrion International Ltd. and the symbol "AGRI" at market open on November 5, 2026, and have been assigned the following identifiers: CUSIP 00856T101 and ISIN CA00856T1XXX.

No action is required by shareholders. The name change does not affect the Company's share capital or the rights of shareholders, and existing share certificates and DRS advice statements remain valid and do not need to be exchanged.

The Company's OTC and Frankfurt listings will be updated in due course, and the Company's website will be www.agrion.ca.

About Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., to be renamed Agrion International Ltd., is a publicly traded Canadian agricultural and food infrastructure company. The Company operates pulse processing facilities in Saskatchewan and Montana serving food ingredient and consumer markets across North America and internationally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, conditions, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares under the name Agrion International Ltd. and the symbol "AGRI", the update of the Company's OTC and Frankfurt listings and website, the expected continuity of the Company's business and operations following the name change, and the Company's operating priorities, including its plans to improve its credit facilities, add storage capacity, add value-added products, expand its operations and evaluate potential acquisitions, and demand for pea-based ingredients. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," or variations of such words and phrases, including statements that certain events or conditions "may," "could," "would," "should," or "will" occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks relating to crop supply and prices, processing margins, customer demand, changes in government policy and trade conditions, and the availability of capital and labour; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; volatile equity and capital markets; regulatory and permitting risks; reliance on key personnel; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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