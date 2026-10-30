

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Holdings Co. (OTSKF, 4578.T), a Japanese Pharmaceutical firm, Friday reported that its profit for nine months of fiscal 2026 increased from last year with higher revenues. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 earnings view and maintained revenue forecast.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading at ¥11,780.00, down 4.11 percent.



The nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥322.11 billion, representing an 8.2 percent increase from ¥297.66 billion in the prior-year period.



Basic net income per share reached ¥612.03, compared with ¥560.81 a year ago. Operating profit grew 4 percent to ¥423.73 billion from ¥407.42 billion last year.



Revenue climbed 12.3 percent to ¥2.04 trillion from ¥1.82 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥370 billion or ¥703.91 per share, a growth of 1.9 percent from last year. The company previously expected attributable profit of ¥355 billion or ¥675.47 per share, down 2.2 percent year-over-year.



The firm continues to expect revenues of ¥2.725 trillion for the year, a growth of 10.4 percent.



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