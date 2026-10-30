

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron Limited (TKY.F) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY241.626 billion, or JPY105.12 per share. This compares with JPY376.929 billion, or JPY165.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 29.3% to JPY1.179 trillion from JPY1.667 trillion last year.



Tokyo Electron Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY241.626 Bln. vs. JPY376.929 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY105.12 vs. JPY165.59 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.179 Tn vs. JPY1.667 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 381.69 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.700 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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