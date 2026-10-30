

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TKY.F, 8035.T, TOELF, TOELY), a manufacturer of semiconductor production equipment, on Friday reported a significant rise in profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue.



Revenue growth was driven by increased demand for AI servers used in data centers and higher capital investment in semiconductor production equipment for AI applications.



Further, the firm provided its guidance for the full year.



For the first half, net income attributable to owners increased 56 percent to ¥376.93 billion or ¥165.59 per share from ¥241.63 billion or ¥105.12 per share in the prior-year period.



Operating income climbed 67.2 percent to ¥506.78 billion from ¥303.15 billion a year earlier.



Net sales grew 41.3 percent to ¥1.67 trillion from ¥1.18 trillion in the previous year period.



Looking ahead to the full year, Tokyo Electron expects net income attributable to owners at ¥865 billion, up 50.6 percent. Basic earnings per share is forecast at ¥381.69.



Net sales are estimated at ¥3.7 trillion, up 51.4 percent and operating income is expected to be at ¥1.169 trillion, up 87.1 percent.



The shares closed 5.19 percent lower at ¥9,514.0 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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