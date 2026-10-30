

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Metro Co Ltd (9023.T) announced earnings for six months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY29.234 billion, or JPY50.35 per share. This compares with JPY34.916 billion, or JPY60.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to JPY217.263 billion from JPY210.477 billion last year.



Tokyo Metro Co Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY29.234 Bln. vs. JPY34.916 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY50.35 vs. JPY60.12 last year. -Revenue: JPY217.263 Bln vs. JPY210.477 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 86.11 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 437.200 B



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