

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Metro Co Ltd (9023.T) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY16.811 billion, or JPY28.96 per share. This compares with JPY22.315 billion, or JPY38.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to JPY109.049 billion from JPY106.101 billion last year.



Tokyo Metro Co Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY16.811 Bln. vs. JPY22.315 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY28.96 vs. JPY38.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY109.049 Bln vs. JPY106.101 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 86.12 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 437.200 B



All EPS are Basic



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