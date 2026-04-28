

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Metro Co Ltd (9023.T) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY59.015 billion, or JPY101.63 per share. This compares with JPY53.748 billion, or JPY92.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to JPY422.414 billion from JPY407.832 billion last year.



Tokyo Metro Co Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY59.015 Bln. vs. JPY53.748 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY101.63 vs. JPY92.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY422.414 Bln vs. JPY407.832 Bln last year.



*Basic earnings per share



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company expects a net income of JPY 50 billion, or JPY 86.10 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 437.200 billion.



For the full year, Tokyo Metro plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 44 per share, higher than last year's JPY 42 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News