

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole SA (ACA.PA, CDA.L, CRARF.PK), a major French lender and financial company, on Friday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the third quarter, Crédit Agricole SA reported a net income Group Share of EUR 1.991 billion, higher than EUR 1.688 billion in the same period last year. Income before tax was EUR 3.027 billion, compared with EUR 2.392 billion a year ago. Gross operating income moved up to EUR 3.164 billion from EUR 2.761 billion in fiscal 2025. Revenue moved up to EUR 7.092 billion from EUR 6.598 billion last year.



For the third quarter, Crédit Agricole Group reported a net income Group Share of EUR 2.780 billion, higher than EUR 2.168 billion in the same period last year. Pre-tax income stood at EUR 4.009 billion, up from EUR 2.963 billion a year ago. The pre-tax income of EUR 4.009 billion includes the contribution of equity-accounted entities of EUR 117 million.



For the third quarter, Crédit Agricole Group registered gross operating income of EUR 4.564 billion as against the prior year's EUR 3.692 billion. Revenue moved up to EUR 10.497 billion from EUR 9.479 billion a year ago, helped by Regional Banks' net interest income growth of 41%.



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