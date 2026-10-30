Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0) (the "Company" or "NSJ") announces it has closed the Flow-Through financing. NSJ issued 1,363,636 Flow-Through common shares at $0.66 for gross proceeds to the Company of $899,999.76. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development activities on its Antimony 2.0 Property. All shares issued have a 4 month plus 1 day hold from date of closing. NSJ paid a finders fee of $72,000 to Castlewood Capital Corporation.

About NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ0)

NSJ is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. NSJ is developing the Antimony 2.0 property located in New Brunswick Canada. The Antimony 2.0 property has excellent access including provincial and logging roads and hydro power. The project is 59 sq km and has exciting antimony discoveries which include three particularly robust antimony soil anomalies.

The Geology is the same package of interbedded Silurian greywacke and argillite that characterizes Lake George Antimony Mine approximately 15 km to the southwest. The Lake George Antimony Mine which was North America's only primary antimony producer. The Lake George Antimony Mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4% of the world's demand of Antimony from 1970 through 1992.

www.nsjantimonycorp.ca

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