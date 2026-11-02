DRONE VOLT and Sol.One announce the success of their first tests in France for the SABOTEUR, their long-endurance VTOL aerial drone carrier

Villepinte, November 2, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces the success of the first tests conducted in France with its Belgian partner Sol.One on the SABOTEUR UAV system, a long-endurance VTOL aerial drone carrier capable of carrying and deploying interceptor quadcopters.

These initial tests mark a new concrete milestone in the partnership established between the two companies last September[1], which includes, notably, a firm order of at least 50 million euros spread over the next five years, as well as the commercialization of the Saboteur UAV system in France to designated customers.

Sol.One specializes in the design and manufacture of safety-critical avionics platforms and civilian and military drone systems, with applications including counter-drone (CD) systems, long-range systems, and drone swarms controlled by artificial intelligence.

SABOTEUR: A Long-Range VTOL Aerial Drone Carrier

The SABOTEUR UAV is a VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aerial platform capable of taking off and landing vertically. Designed for long-duration missions, it features a drone carrier architecture that allows it to carry and deploy interceptor quadcopters during the mission.

The system notably features:

an operational range of approximately 400 to 500 km;

an endurance of up to 5 hours of flight;

an operating altitude of up to 5 km AGL (Above Ground Level);

vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability;

a drone carrier architecture that allows for the carriage and deployment of interceptor quadcopters.

This combination of VTOL capability, long endurance, operational range, and the ability to carry interceptor drones enables the SABOTEUR to carry out missions requiring mobility, continuous aerial presence, and the deployment of complementary platforms.

Successful Initial Tests in France

The first tests of the SABOTEUR UAV took place in France at a secure professional facility operated by DRONE VOLT, in accordance with expectations, and the system successfully completed the missions planned for this initial test campaign.

This site enables DRONE VOLT and its partners to conduct tests, evaluations, and demonstrations in a controlled professional environment, in order to assess how the technologies meet the operational needs expressed by major clients.

It thus serves as an additional tool to accelerate the evaluation of solutions offered by DRONE VOLT and its partners prior to their operational deployment.

DaaS Continues to Gain Momentum

Testing, demonstration, and operational support services also strengthen DRONE VOLT's DaaS (Drone as a Service) business.

Beyond the commercialization of platforms, the Group is developing an offering that provides its customers with comprehensive operational capabilities combining technologies, qualified operators, testing resources, and industry expertise.

DRONE VOLT's DaaS offering is now deployed across four continents, with applications in several sectors, including infrastructure, energy, industry, security, and specialized technical operations.

DRONE VOLT is currently seeing a sharp increase in demand for drone services from its customers. Given this momentum, the expanding range of missions offered, and the projects currently in development, the Group anticipates that revenue from its DaaS business will double in 2027 compared to 2026.

This trend is expected to strengthen the contribution of high-value-added services to the Group's business mix and provide DRONE VOLT with greater visibility for the coming months and for fiscal year 2027.

A Partnership That Brings Visibility to DRONE VOLT

The successful completion of the first SABOTEUR tests in France, combined with the development of DaaS and the ramp-up of services, further strengthens the Group's visibility regarding its future business.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "The success of these initial tests of the SABOTEUR UAV in France marks another concrete milestone in our partnership with Sol.One. Just a few weeks after announcing our agreement, we are now able to demonstrate and evaluate this technology under professional conditions that meet the expectations of major clients.

The SABOTEUR is a long-endurance VTOL aerial drone carrier capable of carrying and deploying interceptor drones. Our ability to test and demonstrate these technologies in France within a controlled professional environment is a real asset.

This approach is fully aligned with the development of our Drone-as-a-Service offering. We are currently seeing a sharp increase in demand for this business, which is now deployed across four continents. Given the current momentum and new projects in development, we anticipate that DaaS revenue will double by 2027."

Next press release: Annual revenue, January 13, 2027.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated September 2, 2026.

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