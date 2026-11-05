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DV

WKN: A40P4Q | ISIN: FR001400SVN0 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DV0
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 18:11
0,195 Euro
-0,05 % 0,000
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DRONE VOLT SACA Chart 1 Jahr
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Actusnews Wire
05.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
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DRONE VOLT wins a firm order for 12 HELIPLANE units worth EUR 1.4 million

Villepinte, November 5, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces that it has received an order for an initial batch of 12 HELIPLANE1 drones, representing total revenue of approximately 1.4 million euros.

Delivery and invoicing for this order will take place in the first quarter of 2027, thereby helping to support the Group's growth trajectory in high-margin business segments.

A significant order for the HELIPLANE[1]

With 12 units ordered in a single transaction, this order marks an important first step in the commercial rollout of the HÉLIPLANE, a long-range vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone developed by DRONE VOLT.

This order confirms the expertise of DRONE VOLT's teams in developing cutting-edge equipment capable of meeting specific needs and demonstrates the growing interest among professional customers in platforms that combine mobility, endurance, and range for surveillance, inspection, and security missions across vast areas.

Strong commercial momentum allows the company to look ahead to 2027 with confidence

Beyond this order, DRONE VOLT expects to soon secure additional significant orders for its drones and solutions from other partners, with deliveries scheduled for 2027.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "This major order is the culmination of several months of negotiations. It reflects the trust placed in our teams and our technologies, and rewards the in-depth work undertaken by DRONE VOLT to support its customers over the long term with highly technical solutions. Other negotiations of a similar nature are currently underway and could come to fruition in the coming weeks. We are therefore approaching the end of the year with confidence and numerous expressions of interest in our solutions, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategic pivot."

Next press release: annual revenue, January 13, 2027.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, sign up on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, please email: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
DRONE VOLT
Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88
finance@dronevolt.com		Media Relations FINANCE
ACTUS Finance & Communications
Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73
dronevolt@actus.fr		Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication
Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25
aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] https://www.dronevolt.com/en/expert-solutions/heliplane/

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