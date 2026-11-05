DRONE VOLT is establishing a non-dilutive bond financing facility of up to EUR 6 million

Villepinte, November 5, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces the establishment of a financing facility totaling up to 6,000,000 euros through the issuance of ordinary bonds (OS) with the MULTI STRATEGIES SICAV-RAIF fund (the "Fund") to support its growth trajectory.

An initial tranche of 300,000 euros was subscribed today by the Fund, concurrent with the signing of the issuance and subscription agreement.

This financing comes as DRONE VOLT has been experiencing growing demand for its high-margin activities for several months (+26% over the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 for the DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY business), a trend that is expected to accelerate further in the coming months, particularly with the record order from Sol.One for a minimum of 10 million euros per year for five consecutive years[1] . In this context, the bond financing will notably enable DRONE VOLT to fund its operating cycle and confidently meet the growth in its business volume.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "We are very pleased to have secured this significant financing for our shareholders. As we are experiencing significant growth in our high-margin businesses and strong commercial activity, we have chosen to strengthen the financing of our operating cycle. We now have sufficient financial flexibility to confidently meet the strong growth in demand for our solutions and services."

Key Features of the Plain Bond (OS) Issuance

DRONE VOLT has arranged a bond financing facility for a maximum amount of 6,000,000 euros. Each OS, with a face value of 10,000 euros, will mature at the end of a 24-month period from its issue date and will be amortized in fifty-two equal installments paid every two weeks starting from the issue date. The OSs may be subscribed to from October 30, 2026, through October 29, 2027. An initial tranche of 300,000 euros was subscribed to concurrently with the signing of the agreement. The OS will bear annual interest of 8%, payable concurrently with each principal repayment installment. Exceptionally, a moratorium on principal repayment and interest payments will apply until December 10, 2026. Any repayment installments not paid during this period will be spread over the remaining installments, and interest will be capitalized.

DRONE VOLT will repay the principal and interest in cash; however, in the event of any of the default events listed in the agreement-including, in particular, a failure to make a scheduled payment-the outstanding principal of the outstanding OSs will become immediately and fully due and payable. The Fund will then acquire the right to require the Company to organize a capital increase in which it will be the sole subscriber, by way of set-off against its claim arising from the principal of the OS and their accrued interest. The subscription price for this capital increase will be equal to the weighted average of the stock price on Euronext Growth Paris over three trading sessions selected by the holder from among the last twenty trading days preceding the Fund's notification of the event of default, subject to a 15% discount.

Impact, in the event of default, of a capital increase covering the full principal amount of the 600 OS on a shareholder's ownership interest and on the proportion of equity

In the event of default, the impact of a capital increase covering the principal amount of the 600 convertible bonds issued-i.e., 6,000,000 euros-on the equity interest of a shareholder holding 1% of DRONE VOLT's capital prior to this capital increase would be as follows:

Shareholder's Ownership Interest Before issuance of new shares 1.00% After issuance of new shares¹ 0.73%

¹ For illustrative purposes, based on a subscription price of 0.17612 euros, corresponding to 85% of the closing price of DRONE VOLT shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market on October 29, 2026, 34,067,681 new shares would be issued.

In the event of default, the impact of a capital increase covering the principal amount of the 600 OS issued-i.e., 6,000,000 euros-on the proportion of equity per share would be as follows:

Equity per Share as of June 30, 2026 Before issuance of new shares 0.33 euros After issuance of new shares¹ 0.30 euros

¹ For illustrative purposes, based on a subscription price of 0.17612 euros, corresponding to 85% of the closing price of DRONE VOLT shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market on October 29, 2026, 34,067,681 new shares would be issued.

Disclaimer

The financing facility is not subject to a prospectus requiring approval by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), nor to the filing with the AMF of an information document containing the information set forth in Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended. This press release does not constitute a prospectus under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended.

Next press release: annual revenue, January 13, 2027.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated September 2, 2026.

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