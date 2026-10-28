DRONE VOLT is rolling out its Powerline business in Europe across nearly 100 km of high-voltage power lines

Villepinte, October 28, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a designer and manufacturer of professional civil drones and a specialist in embedded solutions, has reached a new milestone in the development of its Powerline business, dedicated to operations on ultra-high-voltage power grids, with a major mission carried out in a European country on behalf of a specialist in power grid monitoring solutions.

Carried out by DRONE VOLT EXPERT using the LineDrone, this mission involved the drone-based installation of line monitoring sensors along nearly 100 kilometers of power grid.

This operation illustrates the growth of DRONE VOLT's Drone as a Service (DaaS) model, which combines services with recurring revenue potential, operational expertise, and high-value-added technologies in a market driven by the modernization of electrical infrastructure.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "This new international project confirms the growth of our Powerline business, just a few weeks after the launch of our "DRONE VOLT POWERLINE CENTER", our new facility dedicated to drones and high-voltage power grids. With nearly 100 kilometers of power lines involved, we are demonstrating our ability to carry out large-scale operations and deploy our expertise internationally. Our strategy is to gradually expand our value proposition: from sensor installation to inspection, diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and-now, with the LineDrone-direct intervention on live power lines. The Powerline segment is a key focus area for the development of our 'Drone as a Service' model."

A Long-Term partnership

As part of this collaboration, DRONE VOLT aims to install up to 200 sensors per year for three years, which would represent annual revenue exceeding 500 k€. The group notes that this order, along with other similar projects, is expected to generate nearly 300 k€ in revenue in the fourthquarter of fiscal year 2026 alone.

This equipment enables grid operators to optimize transmission capacity and monitor their lines based on actual operating conditions.

At the same time, the use of drones reduces operators' exposure to risk, limits the use of heavy-duty equipment, and reduces the environmental footprint of operations, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

With the LineDrone, DRONE VOLT aims to expand its value proposition delivered per mission

The LineDrone, used for this type of mission, is a key technological component in the execution of this strategy. Its design notably includes redundant propulsion systems to enhance its operational reliability.

It can land directly on a live power line carrying up to 315,000 volts (315 kV) and then move along the line using its motorized tracking system after shutting down its aerial propulsion.

The LineDrone thus enables inspection, measurement, diagnostic, and data collection operations without interrupting the power supply, while keeping operators at a safe distance from the conductor. The long-term analysis of the collected data also align 's services with a predictive maintenance approach, enabling the company to anticipate anomalies and optimize maintenance operations.

In 2027, technological advancements led by DRONE VOLT are expected to enable the LineDrone to operate on power lines carrying voltages of up to 735,000 volts (735 kV), including on bundled conductors, thereby expanding its scope of application to ultra-high-voltage grids.

A "Drone as a Service" model combining recurring revenue and technology

For missions conducted outside France, DRONE VOLT EXPERT doubles the material and human resources required for operations-without affecting its profit margin-to ensure mission continuity and minimize risks associated with technical or operational downtime.

This organization relies on the DRONE VOLT POWER LINE CENTER, its technical and operational center[1] dedicated in particular to training drone pilots in power line inspections and sensor installations. DRONE VOLT thus implements an integrated value chain to meet the specific needs of its customers:

Training → Installation → Inspection → Measurement → Diagnosis → Monitoring → Predictive Maintenance → Intervention

By combining recurring service offerings, proprietary technologies and operational expertise, DRONE VOLT is positioning Powerline as a growth driver for its Drone-as-a-Service business in a market driven by the growing need to modernize, secure, and optimize power grids.

Next press release: annual revenue, January 13, 2027.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated September 10, 2026.

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