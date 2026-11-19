Villepinte, November 19, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leader in drone solutions and services, confirms the momentum of its high-value-added business. After posting significant growth in its gross margin over the first nine months of the fiscal year (+41%), the Group has recorded new orders for its proprietary drones in recent weeks and is experiencing sustained international activity, particularly in services, enabling it to approach the end of the fiscal year with confidence. Finally, the Group reports that it has good commercial visibility for the year 2027.

Sustained growth and sharply rising margins

DRONE VOLT's performance since the start of the fiscal year confirms the success of the Group's transformation of its business model toward proprietary technologies and high-value-added services.

As a result, over the first nine months of 2026, gross margin rose by 41% compared to the previous fiscal year, reaching 3.6 million euros. The third quarter confirmed this positive momentum, with gross margin up 52% and high-margin businesses (DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY) now accounting for 73% of the Group's revenue (54% a year ago).

DRONE VOLT expects to further strengthen its growth trajectory in high-value-added activities in the coming months, driven by strong demand for both its proprietary drones and its services.

Orders for proprietary drones boost visibility for 2027

In recent weeks, DRONE VOLT has secured several significant orders and expressions of interest that strengthen its outlook for the coming fiscal year:

An order for 15 HELIPLANE drones [1] , long-endurance VTOL drones designed primarily for surveillance, security, and inspection missions. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027;

, long-endurance VTOL drones designed primarily for surveillance, security, and inspection missions. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027; An order for 5 KOBRA drones , with deliveries scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. This development confirms the interest in this professional platform designed for demanding security and defense missions;

, with deliveries scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. This development confirms the interest in this professional platform designed for demanding security and defense missions; Expressions of interest in the new HERCULES 100, unveiled in October 2026 and capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload for 30 minutes, which has generated commercial interest following its demonstrations. These expressions of interest open up opportunities in the industrial logistics, civil security, and defense markets, though they do not constitute firm orders at this stage.

Powerline: a rapidly expanding international business

The Powerline business (DRONE VOLT SERVICES), dedicated to operations on extra-high-voltage power grids, continues to gain momentum by deploying LINEDRONE technology, both in France (particularly in New Caledonia) and internationally (the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States).

These missions illustrate the international expansion of the Drone as a Service (DaaS) offering, which enables technical interventions on power infrastructure while enhancing operator safety and minimizing the environmental impact of operations.

This momentum reinforces DRONE VOLT's position in the specialized power grid maintenance market.

DRONE VOLT ACADEMY: expanding services for major clients

DRONE VOLT ACADEMY, which oversees training programs for professional drone pilots for major corporate clients, is also experiencing significant growth, particularly in the industrial and energy sectors.

The increasing integration of drones into companies' day-to-day operations is creating new training and certification needs, offering DRONE VOLT opportunities for growth and customer retention.

At the same time, DRONE VOLT Expert continues to expand its inspection, mapping, and data processing services, further strengthening the complementary nature of the Group's service offerings.

Enhanced business visibility for fiscal year 2027

By also factoring in the expected effects of the partnership with Tonner Drones-which involves leveraging Azur Drones' assets and technologies-as well as the first deliveries from Sol.One's record-breaking order (a minimum of 50 million euros over 5 years), DRONE VOLT is approaching 2027 with confidence, backed by several significant growth drivers in high-value-added activities.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "The strong growth in our margins over the first nine months of the fiscal year confirms the effectiveness of our strategy to develop proprietary technologies and high-value-added services.

Following a very dynamic third quarter-marked in particular by agreements with Tonner Drones and Sol.One-we are seeing concrete commercial progress as the year comes to a close, with several significant orders for our HELIPLANE and KOBRA drones, as well as expressions of interest in our new HERCULES 100.

We are entering 2027 with enhanced commercial visibility and the ambition to continue on our current trajectory."

Next press release: 2026 annual revenue, January 13, 2027.

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About DRONE VOLT

DRONE VOLT is a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading provider of drone solutions and services. With operations in France, Canada, and Denmark, the Group develops technologies and services for the industrial, energy, infrastructure, security, and defense markets.

Its business model is based on the synergy between proprietary drones, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings, and professional training.

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris:

Stock: Ticker Symbol: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088606 - Eligible for PEA and PEA-PME

BSA: Ticker symbol: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - Tel.: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Press Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMERS AND BUSINESSES AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] https://www.dronevolt.com/en/expert-solutions/heliplane/

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