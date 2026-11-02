Pensana Plc - New Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

New Corporate Presentation



Pensana (PRE.LSE) is pleased to release a new corporate presentation accompanying this announcement. The presentation will also be uploaded to the Pensana website.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:



Shareholder/analystenquiries:



PensanaPlc



Paul Atherley, Chairman



IR@pensana.co.uk



Tim George, Chief Executive Officer



Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer