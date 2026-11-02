Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2026

The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2026



Das Instrument H460 NO0013256180 BORGESTAD ASA NK 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2026

The instrument H460 NO0013256180 BORGESTAD ASA NK 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2026



Das Instrument H0T1 VGG982181296 VCI GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2026

The instrument H0T1 VGG982181296 VCI GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026



Das Instrument CD8 US2264061068 CRESUD SA COM. IND.ADR/10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2026

The instrument CD8 US2264061068 CRESUD SA COM. IND.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2026



Das Instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2026

The instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2026





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