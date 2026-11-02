Skanska AB: Skanska invests CZK 2.2 billion, about SEK 1 billion, in a new phase of a residential project in Prague, Czech Republic

Skanska invests CZK 2.2 billion, about SEK 1 billion, in the fourth phase of the residential project Emil Kolben District in Prague, Czech Republic. The construction contract is worth CZK 1.3 billion, about SEK 590M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The phase will comprise 272 low-energy apartments and five non-residential units. The architecture draws inspiration from the site's industrial heritage and will be complemented by new public spaces.

"The Emil Kolben project is well positioned in this market with an attractive customer offering, reflected in a pre-sales rate of above 30 percent for this relatively large phase. Once completed, the development will provide more than 1,000 homes," says Björn Mattsson, Business Unit President, Skanska Residential Development Europe.

The project's low-impact living concept focuses on energy efficiency, the use of sustainable technologies and excellent accessibility to the city center, reducing the need for car travel. The project uses certified materials and manages drinking water efficiently. The building meets the requirements for BREEAM sustainability certification at the Very Good level.

The public spaces have been developed in collaboration with local district representatives and a landscape architect and will include recreational areas as well as features designed to support biodiversity.

Construction of the fourth phase will start in November 2026 with expected completion in spring 2029.

The residential project, named after the prominent 20th-century Czech industrialist Emil Kolben, comprises five phases with 1,069 residential units and a total area of 51,000 square meters.

For further information please contact:

Iva Stejskalová, Brand and Communications Manager, Skanska Residential Europe, tel +420 736 421 408

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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