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WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 09:30
38,770 Euro
-1,06 % -0,415
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,80038,80509:33
38,79538,80509:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 08:15 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Investor AB: Morten Henneveld appointed interim CEO of Atlas Antibodies

The Board of Atlas Antibodies and Dan Pitulia have mutually agreed that Dan will leave his position as the CEO of the Atlas Antibodies Group.

Morten Henneveld has assumed the role of interim CEO as of November 1, 2026. Morten was most recently CEO of OssDsign and prior to that held leadership positions at GN Group, Zimmer Biomet and Coloplast.

"We thank Dan for his leadership, and we look forward to partnering with Morten and the team as we embark on the next chapter together. His extensive leadership experience and track record of driving strategic change will be instrumental in the company's continued development", says Åsa Riisberg, Chair of Atlas Antibodies.

"We are pleased to welcome Morten to Atlas Antibodies and look forward to working with him. We thank Dan for his valuable contributions", says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.