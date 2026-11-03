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WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 17:24
39,025 Euro
-0,40 % -0,155
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,96539,08517:26
0,0000,00017:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 15:20 Uhr
51 Leser
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Investor AB: New leaders appointed for Mölnlycke Health Care

Mölnlycke announces the appointment of Anders Andersson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mölnlycke Health Care and Fredrik Wallefors as President of Surgical, effective January 1, 2027.

"Anders Andersson and Fredrik Wallefors both have the experience and drive needed to successfully lead our business into the future, maintaining our commitment to patients, healthcare professionals and customers." says Karl-Henrik Sundström, Chair of the Board of Directors at Mölnlycke.

"We are pleased to see the appointment of two internal candidates as the new leaders of Mölnlycke. Anders and Fredrik are highly experienced leaders with deep knowledge of their respective businesses and a clear ambition to drive continued profitable growth." says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head Patricia Industries.

As announced on September 16, 2026, Mölnlycke intends to separate into two standalone companies under Patricia Industries' ownership during 2027. From January 1, 2027, Anders Andersson will assume the CEO responsibilities of Mölnlycke Health Care and Fredrik Wallefors will be President of Surgical. The intention is that Fredrik Wallefors will assume the position of CEO of Mölnlycke Surgical, if and when the separation and relevant consultations with employee representatives are completed. Guillaume Joucla will continue to serve as interim CEO of Mölnlycke Health Care until the end of 2026.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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