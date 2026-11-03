Investor AB: New leaders appointed for Mölnlycke Health Care

Mölnlycke announces the appointment of Anders Andersson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mölnlycke Health Care and Fredrik Wallefors as President of Surgical, effective January 1, 2027.



"Anders Andersson and Fredrik Wallefors both have the experience and drive needed to successfully lead our business into the future, maintaining our commitment to patients, healthcare professionals and customers." says Karl-Henrik Sundström, Chair of the Board of Directors at Mölnlycke.



"We are pleased to see the appointment of two internal candidates as the new leaders of Mölnlycke. Anders and Fredrik are highly experienced leaders with deep knowledge of their respective businesses and a clear ambition to drive continued profitable growth." says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head Patricia Industries.



As announced on September 16, 2026, Mölnlycke intends to separate into two standalone companies under Patricia Industries' ownership during 2027. From January 1, 2027, Anders Andersson will assume the CEO responsibilities of Mölnlycke Health Care and Fredrik Wallefors will be President of Surgical. The intention is that Fredrik Wallefors will assume the position of CEO of Mölnlycke Surgical, if and when the separation and relevant consultations with employee representatives are completed. Guillaume Joucla will continue to serve as interim CEO of Mölnlycke Health Care until the end of 2026.

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