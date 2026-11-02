Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled its Hi-MO X12 module series at All Energy Australia 2026, held in Melbourne on Oct. 28-29. The new back-contact modules target residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar applications, with a focus on power density, interconnection design and long-term reliability. The Hi-MO X12 series is based on Longi's hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) 2.0 cell technology and features an integrated conductive backsheet architecture that replaces conventional soldered ribbons with conductive metal foil circuits embedded in the rear encapsulation ...

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