Skanska AB: Skanska to build hospital building in Pori, Finland, for EUR 78M, about SEK 850M

Skanska has signed a contract with Satakunnan hyvinvointialue to build a new hospital building in Pori, Finland. The contract is worth 78M, about SEK 850M, which will be included in the Nordic order booking for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project comprises a new hospital building with a total area of approximately 27,100 square meters. The new facilities will include a 24-hour joint emergency department, intensive care and monitoring units, cardiology functions, an operating unit, sterile supply services, imaging facilities and recovery rooms. The building will also include the support and technical facilities.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and be completed in the third quarter of 2029.

For further information please contact:

Pilvimaari Strömberg, Skanska Finland, tel + 358 (0)40 519 4787

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.