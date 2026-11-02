DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis delivers a first order to its Chinese joint venture and targets a commercial launch in China by the end of 2026

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis delivers a first order to its Chinese joint venture and targets a commercial launch in China by the end of 2026 02-Nov-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valbiotis delivers a first order to its Chinese joint venture and targets a commercial launch in China by the end of 2026 First registrations obtained in Hong Kong and Singapore, paving the way for physical distribution -- Two orders totaling 50,000 units (boxes of 90 capsules) placed by the Chinese joint venture, covering all four solutions in the ValbiotisPRO range: the first delivered at the end of October and included in second-half 2026 revenue, the second currently in production, with shipment scheduled in the coming weeks; -- First sales to Chinese consumers expected by the end of 2026, via the leading cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) platforms, at a consumer retail price very significantly higher than in France; -- Hong Kong and Singapore: first registrations obtained by the joint venture for three products, with ValbiotisPRO Foie to follow; physical distribution under consideration, notably in pharmacies, as well as online sales. La Rochelle, November 2, 2026 (5:40 pm CET) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA-PME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in cardiometabolic health, today announces the delivery to its Chinese joint venture, Hangzhou Valbiotis Life Health Technology, of the first ValbiotisPRO products - clinically tested natural health solutions - specifically adapted to the local market. This milestone is the prerequisite for the first sales to Chinese consumers, expected by the end of 2026, in line with the announced timeline. China: two first orders and a launch through cross-border e-commerce The Chinese joint venture, 49% owned by Valbiotis and 51% by its partner Aika, has to date placed two orders with Valbiotis, totaling 50,000 units (boxes of 90 capsules) covering all four solutions in the ValbiotisPRO range (Cholestérol, Santé métabolique, Cardio-circulation, Foie). The first order was delivered at the end of October, while the second, currently in production, is expected to ship in the coming weeks. For accounting purposes, the first order will be included in Valbiotis' second-half 2026 revenue; the second will be as well if it ships before December 31, 2026. Valbiotis is the joint venture's exclusive supplier and invoices it for its products, with the joint venture handling sales to consumers. This first delivery will be followed by the online listing of the products, by the joint venture's Hong Kong subsidiary, on the leading cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) platforms. This channel gives international health and wellness brands easier access to the Chinese market - separate from the traditional distribution channel, which the joint venture will target at a later stage, once the products are registered in China. In China, the world's largest e-commerce market, cross-border e-commerce plays a key role in providing access to foreign products, particularly in health, beauty and food, and in meeting growing demand for quality and authenticity. It accounts for around 10% of the Chinese dietary supplement market, estimated overall at between EUR30 and EUR40 billion depending on the product categories included(1). CBEC, which relies on dedicated platforms such as Tmall Global, JD Worldwide, Kaola and Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), benefits from a streamlined regulatory, customs and logistics framework, enabling rapid market entry with limited investment(2). ValbiotisPRO products will enjoy premium positioning there, with a consumer retail price very significantly higher than in France. Towards physical distribution in Hong Kong and Singapore In parallel, the joint venture is preparing its expansion in Asia outside China. To date, it has obtained the required registrations for three products in the ValbiotisPRO range (Cholestérol, Santé métabolique, Cardio-circulation), with a view to marketing them in Hong Kong and Singapore. ValbiotisPRO Foie will also be registered in these two markets, where the joint venture is considering physical distribution of the range, notably in pharmacies, as well as online sales. Through an approach tailored to the specific features of each Asian market, the joint venture leverages complementary distribution channels to maximize the potential of ValbiotisPRO products in the region. Its rollout will continue across the eight priority markets (China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Macao, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia) as well as seven other target markets (South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand). The foundations thus laid should enable the joint venture to become a leading player in natural health products targeting cardiometabolic imbalances in Asia. China, Hong Kong, Singapore: widespread cardiometabolic imbalances The potential of the ValbiotisPRO range in Asia rests on considerable health needs. China has the largest number of adults with diabetes in the world: according to the International Diabetes Federation, 148 million adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in 2024, and nearly 157 million had impaired glucose tolerance, an early stage of glycemic imbalance(3). Dyslipidemia affects 35.6% of Chinese adults(4). According to China's National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, around 330 million people suffer from cardiovascular disease, which accounts for nearly one in two deaths in the country(5). These imbalances are also widespread in Hong Kong and Singapore. In Hong Kong, the Department of Health's Population Health Survey reports hypercholesterolemia in 51.9% of people aged 15 to 84, hypertension in 29.5% and diabetes in 8.5%, with a significant proportion of those affected unaware of their condition(6). In Singapore, the Ministry of Health's national survey reports hyperlipidemia in 30.5% of residents aged 18 to 74, hypertension in 33.8% and diabetes in 9.1%(7). In response to this growing need for prevention, the ValbiotisPRO range offers an evidence-based answer: these natural health products are based on patented active substances and have been clinically tested, reflecting the high scientific standards that have characterized Valbiotis since its creation. (1) Estimates from Sohu.com, Zhongshan Technology and Innovation Research Institute, Healthplex Natural & Nutraceutical Products China. (2) Valbiotis, press release dated November 17, 2025, "Valbiotis announces a major strategic agreement in Asia". (3) International Diabetes Federation, IDF Diabetes Atlas, 11th edition, 2025 - China country profile. (4) China Chronic Disease and Risk Factor Surveillance 2018-2019 - Geographic Variations in the Prevalence, Awareness, Treatment, and Control of Dyslipidemia among Chinese Adults, Biomedical and Environmental Sciences, 2023; 36(4): 313-323. (5) National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases, Report on Cardiovascular Health and Diseases in China 2023: an updated summary, Biomedical and Environmental Sciences, 2024; 37(9): 949-992. (6) Department of Health, Hong Kong SAR Government, Report of Population Health Survey 2020-22 (Part II), April 2023. (7) Ministry of Health, Singapore, National Population Health Survey 2024, October 2025 (2023-2024 data). Shareholder benefit 20% discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS granted by customer service (service-client@valbiotis.com) upon proof of holding at least 85 shares Terms and conditions: click here About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a French laboratory, founded in 2014 in La Rochelle, that designs and markets clinically tested natural health products dedicated to cardiometabolic health. Its ValbiotisPRO range is based on patented active substances, evaluated in randomized placebo-controlled clinical studies; its ValbiotisPLUS range supports everyday health. Its products are distributed in pharmacies and online in France, and internationally through partners, including a joint venture in China, Hangzhou Valbiotis Life Health Technology Co. Ltd. Valbiotis aims to become an international leader in natural health products dedicated to cardiometabolic health. Valbiotis is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com and the investor area: https:// investisseurs.valbiotis.com/investisseurs/ Contacts Corporate communication / Valbiotis Caroline LAMBERTI +33 6 77 82 56 88 caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com Financial communication / Seitosei.Actifin Marianne PY +33 6 85 52 76 93 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com Press relations / LJ Com by JIN Valentine MARTIN +33 6 32 29 43 82 v.martin@ljcom.net Name: Valbiotis ISIN code: FR0013254851 Ticker: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on information currently available to Valbiotis and on reasonable assumptions. However, they in no way constitute guarantees of future performance and may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, and by a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in section 3 "Risk factors" of

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November 02, 2026 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)