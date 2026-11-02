DELFINGEN: Return to Growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2026: +5.0% at Constant Exchange Rates

Press Release

Return to Growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2026: +5.0% at Constant Exchange Rates

Accelerated growth in the Industrial market (+17.0%) and a return to growth in the Automotive market (+1.9%) at constant exchange rates

Business growth across all geographic regions

Revenue remained stable over the first nine months, excluding the impact of the discontinuation of unprofitable contracts in the technical tube assembly business

Confirmation of 2026 targets

ANTEUIL, November 2, 2026 - The Delfingen Group, the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (robotics, energy, automotive, etc.), has released its revenue figures for the 3rd quarter of 2026 and the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

In millions of euros

unaudited Q3 9 months 2025 2026 Δ Δ

CER 2025 2026 Δ Δ

CER Automotive 75.8 76.8 +1.2% +1.9% 247.7 230.8 -6.8% -3.9% Industrial 19.6 23.2 +18.2% +17.0% 63.0 66.4 +5.5% +7.8% Total 95.5 100.0 +4.7% +5.0% 310.6 297.2 -4.3% -1.5%

CER: at constant exchange rates

Gérald Streit, President and CEO of Delfingen, stated:

"This third quarter marks Delfingen's return to growth, with an increase in our business across both of our markets and in all of our regions. The strong momentum in the industrial market and the recovery of the automotive market demonstrate our ability to adapt to contrasting environments and seize growth opportunities thanks to the diversity of our expertise, our locations, and our markets.

This performance is consistent with the excellent execution of our IMPULSE 2026 strategic plan, the results of which are now tangible. The choices we have made to prioritize value over volume, strengthen our operational efficiency, and improve our financial structure enable us to enter this new phase of growth on a stronger foundation.

In a global environment that remains challenging, we remain fully committed to sustaining this momentum with the same operational and financial discipline, and we reaffirm all of our objectives for 2026."

Return to Growth in the Third Quarter of 2026

After declines of 11.7% and 4.8% in the first and second quarters, respectively, Delfingen returned to growth in the 3rd quarter. Revenue totaled €100.0 million, up 4.7%, including an unfavorable currency effect of 0.3% related to the €/$ exchange rate over the period. At constant exchange rates, growth reached +5.0%.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, revenue totaled €297.2 million, down 4.3%, including an unfavorable currency effect of 2.8% related to the €/$ exchange rate over the period. At constant exchange rates, the decline in revenue was limited to 1.5%.

Adjusted for the impact of the discontinuation of unprofitable contracts in the technical tubing assembly business-a decision made intentionally as part of the IMPULSE 2026 strategic plan-business remained stable at constant exchange rates over the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The Industrial market-including the protection of electrical wiring for robotics, data centers, energy management and storage, and the rail sector-accelerated its growth in the 3rd quarter of 2026, including a favorable base effect, with revenue of €23.2 million, up +17.0% at constant exchange rates (+18.2% on a reported basis). This market accounts for 23% of the Group's total revenue. This momentum illustrates the growing success of Delfingen's diversification strategy, supported by rising demand driven by energy needs and electrification.

In the Automotive market, despite a 1.6% decline in global production (according to S&P Mobility estimates), revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2026 rose by +1.9% at constant exchange rates (+1.2% on a reported basis) to €76.8 million. This improvement confirms the gradual recovery in business that has been underway since the beginning of the year.

Business growth across all regions

In millions of euros

unaudited Q3 9 months 2025 2026 Δ Δ

at CER 2025 2026 Δ Δ

at CER Europe - Africa 46.2 45.7 -1.1% +0.3% 151.8 143.4 -5.6% -4.3% Americas 34.7 38.0 +9.7% +9.9% 113.6 107.6 -5.2% -2.0% Asia 14.6 16.3 +11.3% +15.5% 45.2 46.2 +2.1% +8.8% Total 95.5 100.0 +4.8% +6.2% 310.6 297.2 -4.3% -1.5%

In Europe-Africa, revenue for the 3rd quarter totaled €45.7 million, up slightly by 0.3% at constant exchange rates (-1.1% on a reported basis), marking an improvement in the trend compared to the first two quarters of the year. The region benefited from sustained growth in North Africa, with increases of +11.0%[1] in Morocco and +8.2% in Tunisia.

In the Americas, third-quarter revenue totaled €38.0 million, up +9.9% at constant exchange rates (+9.7% on a reported basis). This performance reflects the return to growth in the Automotive business in the region, combined with the continued favorable momentum in the Industrial markets, which account for one-third of the region's sales.

In Asia, third-quarter revenue totaled €16.3 million, up 15.5% at constant exchange rates (11.3% on a reported basis). This growth was primarily driven by strong sales momentum in India, with a 38.6%1 increase. In China, business continues to be affected by a challenging automotive environment, with a slowdown in domestic demand-not fully offset by rising exports-and intensifying competitive pressure.

Confirmation of 2026 Targets

The return to growth in the 3rd quarter, combined with the successful execution of its IMPULSE 2026 plan, allows Delfingen to confidently reaffirm its 2026 targets, namely:

Stable revenue at constant exchange rates

A current operating margin above 7.5%

A debt-to-equity ratio below 2.25x.

About Delfingen

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (robotics, energy, automotive, etc.)

A family-owned company, the Group employs 3,800 coworkers and operates worldwide, working closely with its customers through 40 locations in 20 countries across four continents: the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the strategic challenges facing its markets: electrification, connectivity, safety, and environmental requirements.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.



DELFINGEN

Christophe CLERC

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Benjamin LEHARI

Investor Relations

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

Phone: +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Isabelle DRAY

Press Relations

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

Phone: +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11

[1] In local currency

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