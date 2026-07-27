DELFINGEN: Delfingen: Revenue for the First Half of 2026.

Press release

Revenue for the First Half of 2026

Half-year revenue of €197.2 million, down 4.5% at constant exchange rates

Excluding the impact of the termination of unprofitable contracts in the technical tube assembly business, revenue declined by a modest 1.9% over the half-year

Strong momentum in the Industrial market (+5.1% in the second quarter), driven by electrification

Continued growth in the Automotive business in high-potential regions (India and North Africa)

Successful execution of the IMPULSE 2026 plan

ANTEUIL, July 27th, 2026 - The Delfingen Group, a global leader in solutions for protecting electrical wiring in harsh environments across various industries (robotics, energy, automotive, etc.), has released its revenue figures for the second quarter of 2026 and for the first half of 2026.

By Market

In €m, unaudited Q1 Q2 H1 20251 2026 Δ Δ

Org. 2025[1] 2026 Δ Δ

Org. 20251 2026 Δ Δ

Org. Automotive 87.8 75.7 -13.7% -8.3% 84.1 78.2 -6.9% -4.6% 171.8 154.0 -10.4% -6.5% Industrial 22.2 21.4 -4.0% +2.2% 21.1 21.9 +3.6% +5.1% 43.3 43.2 -0.3% +3.6% Total 110.0 97.1 -11.7% -6.2% 105.2 100.1 -4.8% -2.6% 215.2 197.2 -8.4% -4.5%

Gérald Streit, President and CEO of Delfingen, said:

"In a market environment that remains challenging, the second quarter marked a sequential improvement in our business, with continued strong momentum in our Industrial market and a more positive trend in the Automotive market.

Our performance in high-potential regions, particularly in India and North Africa, demonstrates the effectiveness of our 'local-to-local' organizational structure, which keeps us close to our customers and markets.

Nevertheless, we remain cautious given the limited visibility for the coming months due to the international context. Our priority remains the execution of the IMPULSE 2026 plan, with a constant focus on the quality of our margins, cash flow generation, and debt reduction."

In the first half of 2026, the Group's revenue totaled €197.2 million, down 8.4%, including an unfavorable currency effect of 3.9% related to the €/$ exchange rate over the period. At constant exchange rates, revenue was down 4.5%.

Adjusted for the impact of the discontinuation of non-contributory contracts in the technical tube assembly business-a decision made intentionally as part of the IMPULSE 2026 strategic plan-revenue declined by 1.9%.

The second half of the year benefited from a sequential improvement in business activity, with a 2.6% organic decline (-4.8% on a reported basis), whereas the first quarter of 2026 had posted a 6.2% organic decline (-11.7% on a reported basis).

In the Automotive market, revenue for the second quarter of 2026 totaled €78.2 million, down 4.6% on an organic basis (-6.9% on a reported basis).

The Industrial market continued to grow in the second quarter of 2026, with revenue up 5.1% on an organic basis (+3.6% on a reported basis) to €21.9 million, driven by strong sales momentum in a market fueled by global electrification.

Changes in Consolidated Revenue by Geographic Region

By region

In €m, unaudited Q1 Q2 H1 2025 2026 Δ Δ

Org. 2025 2026 Δ Δ

Org. 2025 2026 Δ Δ

Org. Europe - Africa 53.0 48.4 -8.7% -7.4% 52.6 49.2 -6.4% -5.2% 105.6 97.7 -7.5% -6.3% Americas 41.4 33.7 -18.7% -9.9% 37.5 35.9 -4.2% -2.2% 78.9 69.6 -11.8% -6.3% Asia 15.5 15.0 -3.7% +8.0% 15.1 14.9 -0.8% +5.1% 30.6 29.9 -2.3% +6.6% Total 110.0 97.1 -11.7% -6.2% 105.2 100.1 -4.8% -2.6% 215.2 197.2 -8.4% -4.5%

As in the first quarter, business performance in the second quarter continued to reflect contrasting trends across the Group's geographic regions.

In Europe-Africa, second-quarter revenue totaled €49.2 million, down 5.2% at constant exchange rates, compared with a 7.4% decline in the first quarter of 2026. This sequential improvement was driven by strong momentum in North Africa. In Morocco (+10.3%) and Tunisia (+8.7%²), the Group is capitalizing on its long-standing presence and its close ties with local cable manufacturers.

In the Americas, revenue for the quarter totaled €35.9 million, down 2.2% at constant exchange rates, driven by a recovery in the Automotive segment combined with favorable momentum in the Industrial segment (+5.4%2).

In Asia, the Group posted second-quarter growth of 5.1% at constant exchange rates, reaching €14.9 million. This strong performance was driven by India (+20.8%²), where Delfingen benefited from favorable market conditions and its leading market position. There, the Group continues to strengthen its "local-to-local" strategy as new textile production capacity comes online.

________________________

2 At constant exchange rates and in local currency

In China (-2.2%), business is operating in a more challenging environment, marked by a slowdown in consumption and intensifying competitive pressure. The goal is to gain market share from Chinese manufacturers, both in the local market and in export markets.

Perspectives

In a turbulent geopolitical and economic environment, the Group is rigorously pursuing the implementation of its IMPULSE 2026 plan, combining operational discipline and agility to maintain its financial stability.

As a plastics processor, the Group remains attentive to changes in oil and raw material prices and closely monitors their potential impact on its performance.

Delfingen confirms the effectiveness of its "local-to-local" organizational structure, which enables it to bring its engineering, production, and marketing capabilities closer to its end markets while securing the supply chain.

About Delfingen

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the strategic objectives of its markets, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.



DELFINGEN

Christophe CLERC

Executive Vice President - Finances

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Benjamin LEHARI

Investor Relations

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Isabelle DRAY

Media Relations

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11

[1] The 2025 comparative data has been restated to present revenue by customer segment, rather than using the historical breakdown by product. This reclassification, which also applies to the 2026 data, has no impact on consolidated revenue and is intended to improve the clarity of the company's sales performance.

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