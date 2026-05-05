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WKN: 899672 | ISIN: FR0000054132 | Ticker-Symbol: HBS
Stuttgart
05.05.26 | 17:18
29,600 Euro
+0,68 % +0,200
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
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DELFINGEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
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28,90030,50018:16
Actusnews Wire
05.05.2026 17:53 Uhr
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DELFINGEN: Net sales for the first quarter of 2026

Press release
________________________________________

Net sales for the first quarter of 2026

• Net sales of €97.1 million, down 6.2% at constant exchange rates, in a contracting automotive market environment
• Industrial market activity grew by +2.2% at constant exchange rates, driven notably by the United States (+9.7%)
• Strong momentum in high-growth potential regions (India, China, North Africa)
• Confirmation of the relevance of the "local-to-local" approach

ANTEUIL, May 5th, 2026 - Delfingen, a global leader in wiring protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, has published its net sales for the first quarter of 2026.

By market
(in € millions - unaudited)
Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Δ Δ
CER
Automotive 87.8 75.7 -13.7% -8.3%
Industrial 22.2 21.4 -4.0% +2.2%
Total 110.0 97.1 -11.7% -6.2%

Gérald Streit, Chairman and CEO of Delfingen, stated:
"The first quarter of 2026 took place in a demanding market environment, marked by a slowdown in global automotive production and differing growth dynamics across geographic regions.
"The decline observed in our historical markets in Western Europe and North America contrasts with the strengthening of our positions in higher-potential areas in Asia and North Africa.
"This first quarter confirms the structural trends at the heart of our transformation, with a profile that is now more diversified, both geographically and by sector, and reinforces the relevance of our 'local-to-local' approach.
"In this context, we are continuing to execute our IMPULSE 2026 plan with discipline, maintaining a constant focus on the quality of our margins, cash flow generation, and the continued reduction of our debt."

In the first quarter of 2026, Delfingen net sales amounted to €97.1 million, down 11.7%, including an unfavorable exchange rate effect of 5.6% related to the EUR/USD parity over the quarter. At constant exchange rates, the decline was 6.3%.
Excluding the impact of the termination of non-contributory contracts in the Fluid Transfer (FTT) business-a decision made voluntarily as part of the IMPULSE 2026 strategic plan-revenue for the first quarter of 2026 showed a modest decline of 1.8%, reflecting solid resilience despite a 3% decline in global automotive production.
Revenue from the Automotive market totaled €75.7 million, down 13.7% (-8.3% at constant exchange rates), primarily due to persistently weak demand in Western Europe and North America.
Revenue from the Industrial market totaled €21.4 million, down 4.0%, but up 2.2% at constant exchange rates, confirming its resilience and growing contribution to the Group's diversification, driven in particular by strong momentum in the United States (up 9.7% at constant exchange rates).

Consolidated sales by region

By region
(in € millions - unaudited) Q1 20251 Q1 2026 Δ Δ
CER
Europe - Africa 53.0 48.4 -8.7% -7.4%
Americas 41.4 33.7 -18.7% -9.9%
Asia 15.5 15.0 -3.7% +8.0%
Total 110.0 97.1 -11.7% -6.2%

Business performance during the quarter reflects varying market conditions across the Group's major geographic regions.
In Europe-Africa, revenue totaled €48.4 million, down 7.4% at constant exchange rates, reflecting the decline in business in the main European markets. Furthermore, strong momentum in certain growth areas, notably in Morocco (+18%) and Tunisia (+42%), partially offset this decline.
In the Americas, revenue totaled €33.7 million, down 9.9% at constant exchange rates, driven by the decline in the Automotive segment, despite a positive trend in the Industrial segment, which posted growth, particularly in the United States (+9.7%).
Asia confirmed its momentum with growth of +8.0% at constant exchange rates, for revenue of €15.0 million, driven notably by India (+15%) and China (+5%). In China, the growth in business is part of a market expansion strategy despite increased competitive pressure, particularly in the textile sector. Overall, the strong market momentum in this region enabled the Group's textile business to post a 13% increase in volumes.

Outlook
The quarter was marked by a tense geopolitical context, particularly in the Middle East. The Group specifies that it has no significant industrial or commercial exposure in this region.
Furthermore, as a plastics processor, Delfingen remains attentive to fluctuations in oil prices. In the absence of systematic indexation mechanisms, the Group closely monitors developments in coordination with its customers.
In this uncertain environment, Delfingen is rigorously pursuing the rollout of its IMPULSE 2026 plan, with an approach combining operational discipline and agility, in order to maintain its financial stability and seize growth opportunities.
The Group confirms the effectiveness of its "local-to-local" approach, which enables it to effectively meet its customers' needs, ensure the continuity of its supply chain, and capture growth in the most dynamic regions.
In an environment that is expected to remain volatile, the Group intends to maintain a selective approach, prioritizing qualitative, value-oriented growth, by leveraging its positions in growth regions and the ramp-up of its diversification activities.

About Delfingen
Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).
A family-owned company, the Group has 3.800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.
Delfingen is at the heart of the strategic objectives of its markets, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.
Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN
Christophe CLERC
Executive Vice President - Finance
cclerc@delfingen.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Benjamin LEHARI
Investor Relations
benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)6 30 93 72
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Isabelle DRAY
Press Relations
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98104-pr_delfingen_en_sales_q1_2026.pdf

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