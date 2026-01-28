DELFINGEN: Delfingen and Askara announce strategic partnership and join forces in the Indonesian market.

Press release

Delfingen and Askara announce strategic partnership and join forces in the Indonesian market

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - January 28, 2026 - Delfingen SA, a global leader in wiring protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, and PT Askara Internal, an Indonesian company specialized in wiring harness production, injection molding and rubber parts, today announced the signing of a Joint Venture agreement to jointly address the rapidly evolving Indonesian Automotive, 2-Wheelers and Off-road Vehicles market.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' growth strategies, combining Delfingen's global footprint and world-class protection tubing with Askara's deep local market expertise, manufacturing excellence and distribution network. The partnership arrives at a pivotal time as Indonesia transitions from an import-heavy market to a regional manufacturing hub, bolstered by the government's 2026 manufacturing mandates.

Key Objectives of the Partnership:

· Local Production Excellence: Enhancing the "Local Content Requirement" for Indonesian-made vehicles, helping OEMs meet government-mandated local sourcing targets.

· One-Stop Shop Partner: Collaborative investment providing the largest market offering of wiring harness protection solutions to ensure a seamless customer experience supported by local warehousing and "Just-in-Time" (JIT) delivery capabilities.

· E-Mobility: A shared commitment to introduce new dedicated solutions for the Battery/EV Vehicles to support Indonesia's Net Zero Emission goals.

The partnership will see the integration of Delfingen's proprietary extrusion and textile sleeves technologies into Askara's Purwakarta-based facilities. This move is expected to create skilled technical jobs and reduce the Indonesian automotive industry's reliance on imported protection components.

"Indonesia represents one of the most dynamic automotive opportunities in Southeast Asia," said Damien Personeni, EVP & CEO Asia of Delfingen. "By joining forces with Askara, we accelerate our presence in Asia and we are investing in a nation's future. Our combined strengths will allow us to deliver high-quality, sustainable solutions and technical support that are specifically tailored to the needs of Indonesian consumers."

Rendhika Harsono, President Director of PT Askara Internal, added: "We are proud to welcome Delfingen as our strategic partner. Their reputation for innovation perfectly complements our extensive reach and operational experience in Indonesia. Together, we will accelerate the modernization of our automotive sector and create significant value for our customers and stakeholders."

About Delfingen (www.delfingen.com) :

Delfingen is a world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in harsh environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, mining, agriculture, energy, etc.). A family-owned company headquartered in France, DELFINGEN has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

About Askara (www.askara-int.com) :

PT Askara Internal is a company engaged in manufacturing, services, and hospitality, and is involved in local and international joint ventures in Indonesia. As a family-owned business established in 1996 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, PT Askara Internal, with approximately 4,000 employees, is committed to delivering reliable and innovative solutions for customers in a highly competitive global market across various industrial sectors.

Press contact : Christophe Clerc - cclerc@delfingen.com

