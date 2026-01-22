Press release

The DELFINGEN Foundation gets a new look and introduces a redesigned digital platform to step up its impact

ANTEUIL, 22 January - The DELFINGEN Foundation, committed for more than 15 years to the development of humankind and future generations and to the protection of the environment in the Group's operating regions, is announcing major changes aimed at boosting the impact of its work and further rallying its community.

These developments underline the Foundation's determination to continue to grow and provide practical solutions to the issues of access to healthcare, education, decent housing, care for the disabled and environmental protection.

1. A new identity for greater visibility

After more than 15 years' existence, the DELFINGEN Foundation is unveiling a new logo. The aim is to modernise the Foundation's image and ensure greater recognition among its beneficiaries in the field and its generous donors, as well as its volunteers, without whom the Foundation's actions would not see the light of day.

The new identity, which is both similar to and different from the DELFINGEN Group's visual identity, uses red typography to establish a link between the actions of each employee and the commitments of its Foundation, thereby underlining the ethics and values of the DELFINGEN family in the conduct of its business.

"This new visual identity reflects our renewed commitment and our desire to be even closer to the communities we serve," said Santhosh Paramel, Vice-President of the Foundation.

2. A new website to drive action

To highlight the concrete initiatives funded by the Foundation and facilitate involvement, the Foundation has launched a new website. The redesigned platform has several purposes:

Spotlight the initiatives funded by the Foundation in its five pillars of action ( Education, Health, Environment, Housing, Disability ).

by the Foundation in its five pillars of action ( ). Highlight the commitment of the volunteer employees of the DELFINGEN Group, who work every day to bring projects to fruition.

of the of the DELFINGEN Group, who work every day to bring projects to fruition. Simplify the donation process to make it easy for all involved to contribute to these essential initiatives.

"This digital and visual renewal symbolises our determination to drive the implementation of the Foundation's key initiatives. It is an essential tool for better promoting the impact of our projects and thus better rallying our community," said Gérald Streit, CEO of the DELFINGEN Group and President of the Foundation.

About the DELFINGEN Foundation: The DELFINGEN Foundation, created more than 15 years ago, implements projects that promote the development of humankind and future generations as well as the protection of the environment. It acts primarily at a local level, in the most disadvantaged operating regions of the DELFINGEN Group, focusing on five key pillars: Education, Health, Environment, Housing, Disability.

Press contact

Kevin Appointaire

kappointaire@delfingen.com

+33 6 71 92 06 81

Essential to boosting our impact

Every gesture counts. The work of the DELFINGEN Foundation - to promote the development of humankind and future generations as well as the protection of the environment - would not be possible without the generosity of our donors.

Join our solidarity movement! Your support is vital to enabling the Foundation to take concrete action in the areas that need it most. Whether it be funding school equipment or access to healthcare, or supporting an environmental initiative:

Make a donation and be the driving force behind our next actions: https://delfingenfoundation.com/en/page-dons/delfingen-endowment-fund

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x5qaZMqalZyZm2yeYZaWm2pob5dkxmfGl2XGmmloapadmnFjlpxnaJmdZnJnlmhm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96130-cp-fondation-en.pdf