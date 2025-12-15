Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899672 | ISIN: FR0000054132 | Ticker-Symbol: HBS
Frankfurt
15.12.25 | 08:07
36,600 Euro
-1,08 % -0,400
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,00038,20018:44
Actusnews Wire
15.12.2025 18:23 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DELFINGEN: Reduction of the share capital by cancelling treasury shares

Press release

Reduction of the share capital by cancelling treasury shares

Anteuil, December 15th, 2025

On 5 December 2025, the Board of Directors, acting with the authorisation of the General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 June 2025, decided to reduce Delfingen's share capital by cancelling 5,394 treasury shares representing approximately 0.21% of the share capital.

This capital reduction is effective from 15 December 2025.

It involves a reduction in the share capital of €8,306.76, bringing it from €4,012,365.28 to €4,004,058.52, divided into 2,600,038 shares with a par value of €1.54 each.

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, ...).

A family-owned company, with over 70 years of history, DELFINGEN has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.


DELFINGEN
Christophe CLERC
Vice-Président Exécutif - Finances
cclerc@delfingen.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Benjamin LEHARI
Investor Relations benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Isabelle DRAY
Press Relations
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWibZMmZlGidx2+cZpWam5Nkbm6SlWnFlpael2FtmJeca59om25lbcmcZnJmmm1t
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95587-delfingen-pr-reduction-of-the-share-capital-15-dec-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.