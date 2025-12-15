DELFINGEN: Reduction of the share capital by cancelling treasury shares

Press release

Reduction of the share capital by cancelling treasury shares

Anteuil, December 15th, 2025

On 5 December 2025, the Board of Directors, acting with the authorisation of the General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 June 2025, decided to reduce Delfingen's share capital by cancelling 5,394 treasury shares representing approximately 0.21% of the share capital.

This capital reduction is effective from 15 December 2025.

It involves a reduction in the share capital of €8,306.76, bringing it from €4,012,365.28 to €4,004,058.52, divided into 2,600,038 shares with a par value of €1.54 each.

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, ...).

A family-owned company, with over 70 years of history, DELFINGEN has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.



DELFINGEN

Christophe CLERC

Vice-Président Exécutif - Finances

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Benjamin LEHARI

Investor Relations benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Isabelle DRAY

Press Relations

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

