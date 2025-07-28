DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: H1 2025 revenue

PRESS RELEASE

July 28th 2025

H1 2025 revenue

Revenue down 4.2%

Excellent execution of the "IMPULSE 2026" plan

Current operating margin in H1 2025 expected to be at least 2 points higher than in H1 2024

Approaching H2 with caution given the ongoing demanding environment

DELFINGEN, a global leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for industry, is reporting its revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2025.

Gérald Streit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DELFINGEN, said:

"This first half of the year marks a decisive step in the transformation of DELFINGEN, with major advances made in implementing the main levers of our IMPULSE 2026 roadmap.

We have successfully implemented transformative measures to refocus our activities on higher value-added segments, optimise our industrial footprint and strengthen our financial discipline. These strategic measures have led to a significant improvement in our operational indicators, confirming the relevance of our strategic directions and the strong execution capacity of our teams.

However, we are approaching the second half of the year with vigilance, as the environment remains uncertain, with a mixed outlook for the automotive markets, currency volatility and geopolitical tensions. We remain fully committed to building a more resilient model that creates sustainable value."

In € millions

unaudited Q2 H1 2024 2025 Δ Δ

organic 2024 2025 Δ Δ

organic Automotive 93.2 87.4 -6.2% -3.6% 187.9 178.6 -4.9% -4.3% Industry 17.9 17.8 -0.5% +2.8% 36.8 36.5 -0.7% stable Total 111.1 105.2 -5.3% -2.5% 224.7 215.2 -4.2% -3.6%

In the first half of 2025, DELFINGEN made revenue of €215.2 million, down 4.2% on the first half of 2024, incorporating the early termination of fluid transfer tubing contracts, this business having been restructured as part of the IMPULSE 2026 plan. The currency effect was -0.7%, linked to changes in the €/$ exchange rate over the period. At constant exchange rates, revenue for the period was down 3.6%.

In the second quarter, the Textile business saw continued positive momentum with steady growth of +17%, bringing growth over the first six months to +15.9%. This activity now accounts for 20% of total revenue, confirming the role it plays as a strategic growth driver for the Group.

In parallel, after a strong first quarter (+10.4%), the acceleration in Asia was confirmed in the second quarter (+10.2%), driven by strong business growth in India (+17% in H1 2025).

During the first six months of the financial year, DELFINGEN continued working to rigorously implement the IMPULSE 2026 plan. The measures to streamline the fluid transfer tubing activities were finalised, with the least contributory contracts terminated and corresponding adjustments to the headcount. These transformative measures made it possible to adapt the industrial set-up and control fixed costs, in a context of sluggish demand in Europe and North America.

Consolidated revenue by geographical area

In €m

unaudited Q2 H1 2024 2025 Δ Δ

organic 2024 2025 Δ Δ

organic Europe - Africa 54.2 52.6 -3.0% -3.1% 110.2 105.6 -4.1% -4.5% North & South America 43.2 37.5 -13.2% -7.9% 86.8 78.9 -9.0% -7.6% Asia 13.7 15.1 +10.2% +16.6% 27.8 30.6 +10.3% +12.8% Total 111.1 105.2 -5.3% -2.5% 224.7 215.2 -4.2% -3.6%

Outlook

DELFINGEN expects current operating margin in the first half of 2025 to be at least 2 points higher than in the first half of 2024, reflecting strict financial discipline and effective operational execution of the IMPULSE 2026 plan.

Nevertheless, although DELFINGEN expects a significant improvement in its operating margin in 2025, the particularly high level expected in the first half of the year cannot be extrapolated to the full year due to the seasonal nature of revenue in the second half of the year.

The objectives for 2026 remain unchanged:

Revenue of around €430 million;

Current operating margin above 7.5%;

Debt leverage below 2.25x.

Next event:

September 15th 2025: publication of H1 2025 results (after market close)

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is the world leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

