DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Delfingen: Cybersecurity incident information

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, July 16th, 2025

Cybersecurity incident information

The DELFINGEN group has detected an intrusion into its information system, which has led to data leaks. The scope identified was limited to a few legacy Schlemmer applications. These applications were being uninstalled, which does not cause any disruption to day-to-day operations.

DELFINGEN's teams, supported by experts, are fully mobilized and have immediately taken the necessary measures to reinforce existing protection and minimize potential impacts.

The company is in close contact with the various stakeholders and the relevant authorities.

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is the world leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, …).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive and industry sectors, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Benjamin LEHARI

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29



