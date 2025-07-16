DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Delfingen: Cybersecurity incident information

PRESS RELEASE
Anteuil, July 16th, 2025
Cybersecurity incident information
The DELFINGEN group has detected an intrusion into its information system, which has led to data leaks. The scope identified was limited to a few legacy Schlemmer applications. These applications were being uninstalled, which does not cause any disruption to day-to-day operations.
DELFINGEN's teams, supported by experts, are fully mobilized and have immediately taken the necessary measures to reinforce existing protection and minimize potential impacts.
The company is in close contact with the various stakeholders and the relevant authorities.
About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)
DELFINGEN is the world leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, …).
A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.
DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive and industry sectors, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.
DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.
|DELFINGEN
Christophe Clerc
Executive Vice President - Finance
cclerc@delfingen.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
|SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Benjamin LEHARI
benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25
|SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Isabelle Dray
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29
