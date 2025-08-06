DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: DELFINGEN: Strengthening of DELFINGEN's management shareholding with the acquisition of 7.10% of the capital

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, August 6, 2025

Strengthening of DELFINGEN's management shareholding with the acquisition of 7.10% of the capital

We are pleased to announce that ASCOM PARTICIPATION, a company owned by DELFINGEN executives and managers, has reached an agreement with the NOBEL fund to acquire, in two blocks, 185,000 DELFINGEN shares representing 7.10% of the Group's capital.

On August 6, 2025, ASCOM PARTICIPATION proceeded with the purchase of a first block of 92,500 shares. This transaction, carried out at a price of €27, represents 3.55% of DELFINGEN's capital. Following this transaction, ASCOM PARTICIPATION now holds 9.47% of the Group's capital.

Additionally, the NOBEL fund has agreed to sell the second block of 92,500 shares to ASCOM PARTICIPATION by September 30, 2025, also at a unit price of €27. After this second transaction, ASCOM PARTICIPATION will hold 13.02% of the Group's share capital.

This transaction is part of a clear desire to strengthen the involvement of executive management in DELFINGEN's future and also reflects renewed confidence in the Group's long-term value creation potential.

Gérald Streit, Chairman and CEO of DELFINGEN, commented: "With this transaction, we are pleased to strengthen the role of management in the Group's momentum while providing a liquidity solution for the NOBEL fund. Their support, based on a deep understanding of DELFINGEN's challenges, has been a key driver of our growth."

These transactions will be reported to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Next dates:

September 15, 2025: publication of results for the first half of 2025 (after market close).

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions for demanding environments in various industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 coworkers and operates worldwide, close to its customers, with 41 locations in 21 countries on four continents: the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of the strategic challenges facing the automotive and industrial sectors: electrification, connectivity, safety, and environmental requirements.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association. DELFINGEN shares are eligible for the PEA-PME scheme.

