DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: The DELFINGEN group asserts its brand identity

Press release
The DELFINGEN group asserts its brand identity
ANTEUIL, 20 November 2025 -
The Delfingen group, a long-standing leader in electrical cable protection solutions for the
automotive industry, is today announcing a major transformation of its market strategy, and confirms
its commercial ambition, which draws on the reputation of its various brands.
This strategic development reflects the group's successful diversification and its commitment to
position itself as a global player not only in the automotive sector but also in new value-added
industrial markets for its core cable protection solutions, such as robotics, trains, off-road equipment
(agriculture, construction, mining), energy, data centres, etc.
With this, the DROSSBACH, SCHLEMMER and REIKU brands, which have developed their own
brand identities, know-how and markets, have seen their autonomy strengthened while at the
same time they benefit from the reputation of DELFINGEN, which for more than 70 years in the
automotive sector has been synonymous with excellence, quality and competitiveness rooted in
strong human values.
The DELFINGEN brand, which has focused on the automotive market, is now DELFINGEN
AUTOMOTIVE and retains its visual identity, which reflects its leadership and recognised expertise.
The Delfingen group is responsible for coordinating this portfolio of brands and supporting their
development. The group is adopting a new visual identity with a simple, modern logo. The group
has also adopted a new website (www.delfingengroup.com) with comprehensive information
describing the group and its societal commitments and providing useful data for shareholders and
investors.
"This new identity confirms the ambitions of DELFINGEN not only as a leading parts manufacturer
for the automotive sector but as a global industrial group, capable of creating value in multiple
markets", says Gérald Streit. "This change strengthens our appeal among investors and future
talents looking to join us in this adventure.»
Tél.: 03 81 90 73 00
www.delfingengroup.com
Rue Emile Streit
25340 Anteuil
France
About Delfingen (www.delfingengroup.com)
Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for
different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).
A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to
its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.
DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges of its markets, including electrification, connectivity,
safety and environmental standards.
DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member
of the MiddleNext association.
DELFINGEN
Christophe CLERC
Executive Vice President - Finance
cclerc@delfingen.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Benjamin LEHARI
benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Isabelle DRAY
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJxpYpdqlW/FlWpwYstrZ5dml2aWmpWcl5XIyJadaJ6VmZ1mmWtmbpmYZnJml2dp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95223-cp-annonce-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free