DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: The DELFINGEN group asserts its brand identity

Press release

The DELFINGEN group asserts its brand identity

ANTEUIL, 20 November 2025 -

The Delfingen group, a long-standing leader in electrical cable protection solutions for the

automotive industry, is today announcing a major transformation of its market strategy, and confirms

its commercial ambition, which draws on the reputation of its various brands.

This strategic development reflects the group's successful diversification and its commitment to

position itself as a global player not only in the automotive sector but also in new value-added

industrial markets for its core cable protection solutions, such as robotics, trains, off-road equipment

(agriculture, construction, mining), energy, data centres, etc.

With this, the DROSSBACH, SCHLEMMER and REIKU brands, which have developed their own

brand identities, know-how and markets, have seen their autonomy strengthened while at the

same time they benefit from the reputation of DELFINGEN, which for more than 70 years in the

automotive sector has been synonymous with excellence, quality and competitiveness rooted in

strong human values.

The DELFINGEN brand, which has focused on the automotive market, is now DELFINGEN

AUTOMOTIVE and retains its visual identity, which reflects its leadership and recognised expertise.

The Delfingen group is responsible for coordinating this portfolio of brands and supporting their

development. The group is adopting a new visual identity with a simple, modern logo. The group

has also adopted a new website (www.delfingengroup.com) with comprehensive information

describing the group and its societal commitments and providing useful data for shareholders and

investors.

"This new identity confirms the ambitions of DELFINGEN not only as a leading parts manufacturer

for the automotive sector but as a global industrial group, capable of creating value in multiple

markets", says Gérald Streit. "This change strengthens our appeal among investors and future

talents looking to join us in this adventure.»

Tél.: 03 81 90 73 00

www.delfingengroup.com

Rue Emile Streit

25340 Anteuil

France

About Delfingen (www.delfingengroup.com)

Delfingen is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for

different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to

its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges of its markets, including electrification, connectivity,

safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member

of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe CLERC

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Benjamin LEHARI

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle DRAY

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

